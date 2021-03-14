The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court keeps pressure on gov’t about opening airport

The order appeared to keep the pressure on the state by demanding the numbers by 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 14, 2021 20:33
The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The High Court of Justice late Sunday ordered the government to provide it with updated statistics on how many overseas Israelis might be unable to get into the country to vote absent judicial intervention.
The order appeared to keep the pressure on the state by demanding the numbers by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, but also signaled some hesitation by the justices as it is the second interim order they have issued without reaching a final decision.
Justice Neal Hendel suggested that it was insufficient for the state to throw up its hands and say that it could not accommodate Israeli citizens to return home to vote because of an insufficient volume of mechanical tools or personnel to ensure quarantine measures for them.
Rather, he implied that rolling the dice a bit on the quarantine issue for a short period of weeks leading into the election might be in order and should not overly undermine the trend of coronavirus rates in the country dropping.
Last week, the High Court seemed to signal that they would rule against the government and order Ben-Gurion Airport to be fully opened to overseas Israeli citizens who wish to vote in the March 23 election.
The justices last week issued a conditional interim order demanding the government explain by Sunday why it is legal for it to limit the amount and schedule of Israeli voters who want to come into the country to vote.
The aggressive schedule set by the court – which stated that the government must respond by 11:30 a.m. Sunday and the petitioners must counter no later than 2:30 p.m. – suggested that the justices might rule by Sunday afternoon or evening.
However, it seems that the justices are still having hesitations about how much their order might impact the coronavirus trends nationwide and may be concerned about later being blamed for causing a fourth wave and fourth lockdown.
It was unclear whether the top court’s demand for updated statistics was truly their focus or whether the justices were buying additional time to weigh their possibilities and to shorten any period of time they might order Ben-Gurion to be open.
This could have the impact of reducing how many overseas Israeli voters get to exercise their voting rights even if the High Court eventually orders a full opening, but that may also reduce the risk of a fourth wave.
Early last week, multiple parties filed a petition with the High Court demanding that it order the government to allow all Israelis overseas who want to return to vote in the upcoming election back into the country.
The petition said that the recent government expansion of how many Israelis can return was inadequate, as it is limited to 1,000 per day at certain points, with a maximum on some days of 3,000.
Further, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel took the government to task for limiting entry points for returning citizens.
According to the petition, Israel is the only country in the world putting such limits on returning citizens, though many countries have limits on non-citizens entering their borders.
The NGO asked for an immediate emergency order by the court so that the situation will be amended in time for Israelis to still arrive before Election Day on March 23.
This is not the only petition the movement has filed regarding entry controversies at Ben-Gurion Airport.
Two weeks ago, it filed a petition to compel the government to publicize its decision-making process for granting special permits to enter the country through Ben-Gurion during the recent lockdown.
The movement warned that “there is a suspicion that the decisions were made with preference to people who have special connections in the corridors of power.”
According to the NGO, the special committee for granting exemptions must publicize in details the justifications for its various decisions to confront allegations of “systematic discrimination” and “giving preference to certain sectors.”
In recent weeks, Ben-Gurion has been mostly closed to limit the entry of new coronavirus cases from outside of the country, with only a relatively small number of exceptions.
At the same time, there have been wide allegations that during this period, the government gave preference for special entry to people from the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) sector and other potential voters that would support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and parties aligned with the Likud.
If this is true, it would have extra significance as it would appear not only to be a form of nepotism, but could also influence the March 23 election, where the battle over who will form the next coalition is considered to be a tight race.


Tags Israel high court of justice Airport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sexual assault in Israel: victims need protection, not abusers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

How can the Jewish people learn to sit with each other again - opinion

 By OMER YANKELEVITCH
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Take a stand against ICC politicization - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yossi Klein Halevi

Israel Elections: Why I'm voting for Yair Lapid - opinion

 By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by