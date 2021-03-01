The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu trial initial witness list set finalized

Prosecution filed final documents with the court

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 1, 2021 19:56
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen as he arrives for a court hearing at the District Court in Jerusalem on February 8, 2021, PM Netanyahu is on trial on criminal allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. (photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO/POOL)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen as he arrives for a court hearing at the District Court in Jerusalem on February 8, 2021, PM Netanyahu is on trial on criminal allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
(photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO/POOL)
 The initial witness list and evidentiary documents in the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was finalized on Monday when the prosecution filed them with the Jerusalem District Court.
A preliminary list was filed six months ago, but the current comprehensive list is the one that will allow the witness stage of the trial to open.
Former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua, who in many ways got the ball rolling against Netanyahu in Case 4000, will be the first witness on April 5, with the trial running Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday every week.
According to the indictment, Yeshua was constantly given orders by Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch about improving media coverage for the prime minister.
This was part of the alleged Elovitch-Netanyahu media bribery scheme of positive coverage in exchange for the government catering its policies to benefit Bezeq and Elovitch.
Yeshua is expected to testify about extensive telephone conversations and texts from Elovitch to ensure more-positive stories were posted about Netanyahu, that positive stories were given greater prominence on the Walla website and that negative stories were given less-prominent spots.
Other negative articles about Netanyahu allegedly were delayed or dropped.
The former Walla CEO’s testimony to police helped break open aspects of Case 4000 that led to former Netanyahu top aide Nir Hefetz and eventually to the prime minister himself.
After Yeshua, former Walla chief executive editor Aviram Elad, former news director Michal Klein and former head of the news desk Amit Eshel are expected to testify.
They are expected to fill in the picture of what happened within Walla under orders from the prime minister, Sara Netanyahu and Hefetz.
Elad is also expected to testify about attempts by the Netanyahu family to get him fired because he sometimes failed to cooperate with the scheme and allowed publication of negative stories related to the Submarine Affair.
The next witness is expected to be former Communications Ministry director-general Avi Berger.
Berger was fired by Netanyahu in mid-2015 because he opposed the policy shifts that favored Bezeq as improper and unprofessional.
One policy shift was approving the Bezeq-Yes merger, which is at the heart of Case 4000.
A second significant shift was moderating price changes and competition against Bezeq.
In place of Berger, former Netanyahu campaign manager Shlomo Filber took over the Communications Ministry and pushed through the prime minister’s desired policies.
Filber denied wrongdoing for years, but he eventually turned state’s witness against Netanyahu in early 2018.
Though he is not part of the first set of witnesses, he is expected to testify at a later date and could be one of the toughest witnesses against Netanyahu.
After Berger, former Competition Authority official Dror Shtraum and former deputy director-general for finance of EUROCOM Felix Cohen are expected to testify.
Next, Hefetz, who also turned state’s witness in early 2018, is expected to outline both his and Netanyahu’s alleged extensive roles in the media bribery scheme.
Hefetz is another crucial witness against the prime minister, but he is viewed as potentially more vulnerable under cross-examination. This is both because of his looser way of communicating and because part of the interrogation he endured included exposing a romantic connection he had with a woman who was not his wife.
Further details about that romantic connection remain under gag order.
After Hefetz, police investigators Nir Schwartz and Yaniv Peleg are expected to testify.
The prosecution has also disclosed another 10 witnesses it expects to testify in Case 4000.
There are sometimes last-minute changes to witness lists even mid-trial, but the prosecution will not be able to add additional witnesses beyond what is declared absent special permission by the court.
Even these first 10 witnesses could easily take three to six months or even longer before getting to other witnesses in Case 4000.
Case 2000, the Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom Affair, and Case 1000, the Illegal Gifts Affair, will come at a later date, though there have been rumblings that billionaire tycoon and key Case 1000 witness Arnon Milchan may be called earlier.
The prosecution has expressed concern that telephone conversations between Netanyahu and Milchan and the prime minister’s lawyer Boaz Ben Tzur and Milchan could influence the tycoon’s testimony.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu court Trial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government rules on the coronavirus have been a farce

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid willing to cooperate with Arab parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald Steinberg

German ‘cultural leaders’ and the anti-anti boycott campaign - comment

 By GERALD STEINBERG

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.
5

Israeli researchers say spirulina algae could reduce COVID mortality rate

VAXA facilities in Iceland, where the algae are cultivated in order to change their metabolomic profile and bioactive molecules.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by