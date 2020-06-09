High Court nixes Settlements Law as annexation approaches

The High Court of Justice on Tuesday struck down the Settlements Law as unconstitutional just as the country nears a major decision about annexation in the West Bank.The 8-1 decision – with only Justice Noam Sohlberg in dissent – is sure to bring down a new wave of condemnations from the country's right-wing, which viewed the law as a singular achievement.Whatever the court would decide about the law – which makes it legal to use private Palestinian land for Jewish settler purposes provided the Palestinians are compensated, along with certain other conditions – the decision would have massive global and national implications.The law would have retroactively legalized over 4,000 unauthorized settler units in the West Bank.Though many unauthorized outposts would still not be legalized, this would be a sea change, which critics have called a move toward annexation.Yesh Din, Peace Now, ACRI, Adalah and a large range of other human rights groups petitioned against the law shortly after it passed in February 2017.Yesh Din’s Michael Sfard told the High Court in 2018 that the petitioners represent 40 Palestinian local councils who want their land and not compensation.He said that if the state takes their land from them, it harms their basic rights.This is not a question of a failure to sell, he noted, but “the law of a belligerent occupation” taking away people’s private property.Sfard said that international law only allows the state to temporarily take private land, and only in cases of security needs. He added that the taking of property here is not really even for public use, but for the use of a variety of individuals. “We are taking from Musa to give to Moshe,” he said.In most cases where taking Palestinian property was prohibited by international law, he said that those taking it would also be committing a war crime under the International Criminal Court’s Rome Statute.Adalah’s lawyer Hassan Jabareen said that the government was trying to initiate a legal revolution."The government says the IDF West Bank command is not really separate from the Knesset, and that the idea of separation is a fiction," said Jabareen. "Their logic is that the IDF looks to the government for direction, the government to the Knesset and the Knesset to the people."Jabareen explained that this would mean that the IDF’s command of the West Bank and the Palestinians is already under the Knesset’s authority.He rejected this argument as changing a fundamental legal norm of keeping the Knesset away from governing the West Bank's Palestinians, which has been a constant for decades.“Now do Jenin residents need to worry about what laws the Knesset will pass about them?” he asked.Jabareen therefore said that all court decisions brought by the government’s lawyer to support the law were not relevant. He made it clear that the court’s jurisprudence persistently forbade it from legislating the rights of Palestinians.Adalah lawyer Suhad Bishara told the High Court, "This law, intended to authorize the theft of land, is illegitimate and violates international humanitarian law. This law makes the Palestinians invisible. They take from me because I am Palestinian. Legally, I do not exist. My rights do not exist. They take from me by force because I am under occupation."ACRI’s Dan Yakir attacked the process in which the law was passed, noting that significant portions of the testimony of Deputy Attorney-General Roy Schondorf about the dangers to the state from war crimes probes if the law passed to the Knesset were classified.Yakir demanded that the classified portions be publicized so that the court and the country could take stock of those dangers.The court asked to review the classified portions itself, but ultimately rejected Yakir’s request.One of the most unusual aspects of the hearing is that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit opposes the law and refused to defend it, with the Attorney-General's Office and over a dozen NGOs calling for the court to strike the law down in June 2018.Accordingly, then-justice minister Ayelet Shaked hired private lawyer Harel Arnon to defend the law, but Mandelblit’s opposition, even if his reasons for opposing are different, is likely to help the petitioners swing the court.Arnon told the High Court that the human rights groups who want to strike the Settlements Regulations Law are trying to pull off a constitutional revolution by letting international law trump Israeli law. He said this would eliminate the Knesset’s sovereignty.