The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court to decide legality of disqualifying Labor candidate

The original central election commission decision to disqualify Mara’ana came by a 16-15 vote with two abstentions.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 22:30
Ibtisam Mara'ana (photo credit: ACCESOMAT/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Ibtisam Mara'ana
(photo credit: ACCESOMAT/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
An expanded nine-member panel of the High Court of Justice on Wednesday heard arguments about whether a controversial Labor Party candidate could be disqualified from running in the March 23 election.
On February 17, the Central Elections Committee voted to accept petitions by the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party to disqualify the Labor Party’s seventh candidate, Ibtisam Mara’ana.
Expectations are that the High Court panel, presided over by High Court President Esther Hayut, will eventually toss the committee decision and clear the way for Mara’ana to run.
But along the way the justices made her sweat on Wednesday.
Pressed by Hayut and others that she appeared to call at least metaphorically for destroying Zichron Ya’acov in 2008, Mara’ana replied, “I am sorry that you judges are stuck spending time on this, when there are for sure more important things to deal with than me.... I completely and unequivocally apologize for anything that could have been understood as racist or incitement.... I did not call to destroy” Zichron Ya’acov.
Mara’ana did not try to explain why she made certain comments about Zichron Ya’acov, but rather stuck to a strategy of repeated apologies and assurance that she supported the State of Israel and coexistence.
It was unclear when exactly the High Court would rule, but by Sunday it must issue a decision according to the election laws and deadlines.
Oztma Yehudit candidate for Knesset Itamar Ben Gvir said, “if we switched Dr. [Michael] Ben Ari, [Baruch] Marzel or [Benji} Gopstein for Mara’ana – there would be no chance,” that the High Court would let her run.
Ben Gvir said there is a double standard to look the other way when someone on the Left like Mara’ana “negate the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state,” though the court has also cleared the way for Ben Gvir himself to run in the past despite his own controversial statements.
The original central election commission decision to disqualify Mara’ana came by a 16-15 vote with two abstentions.
This vote came against the guidance of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit who said that however objectionable Mara’ana’s past statements may have been, they did not meet the high “critical mass” standard for disqualification.
Mara’ana’s main arguments seem to have been that she made many statements at a different stage of her life where she was to the Left of Meretz, but that now she is a centrist comfortable with Labor, married to a Jewish man with a mixed Arab-Jewish child.
The votes for disqualifying her came from the Likud, Shas, Yamina, Bayit Yehudi, the National Union and Gesher.
Blue and White, Yesh Atid, Labor, Meretz and the Arabs voted against the move.
Yisrael Beytenu and Derech Eretz did not participate in the vote. UTJ abstained.
Ben-Gvir, who proposed the petition, argued not only for preventing Mara’ana from running but also explained why, if she were Jewish and spoke against Arabs as she did against Jews, she would have been arrested.
Labor leader Merav Michaeli said the reasons for disqualifying Mara’ana were ridiculous.
“Ibtisam is a partner in building a future together in the State of Israel,” Michaeli said. “We will not let violent people dictate their racist worldview to the country.
Mara’ana has in the past made extreme statements besides the Zichron Ya’acov issue, including calling Gaza “a ghetto under cruel occupation” on social media. She left the 12th slot on the Meretz list in 2009 before the election to protest the party’s support for Operation Cast Lead in the Gaza Strip.
She has boasted about the joys of continuing to drive during the sirens on Holocaust Memorial Day. Less than two months ago, Mara’ana called the IDF “the occupation army” and accused its soldiers of murdering a Palestinian child. In a social media post, she called Israel “ugly.”
Besides petitioning against Mara’ana, Otzma Yehudit petitioned against the Joint List and Ra’am (United Arab List). Those petitions fell by a vote of 15 to three because Likud representatives did not participate.
The Likud said its representatives did not vote, because Arab citizens realize the Joint List no longer represents them.
The committee is made up of representatives of factions in the outgoing Knesset.

Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.



Tags Elections Labor law
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still must apologize for the Yemenite Children's Affair

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by