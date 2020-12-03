High Court to Government: Appoint a police chief now

The High Court of Justice late Thursday night ordered the government to act promptly to appoint a permanent police chief.The ruling came one week after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit had advised the court to issue such an order to the government and with no legal official resisting on behalf of the government. Despite the ruling, because the country appears on its way to a new round of elections, which could render the government merely a transitional placeholder, it is unclear whether the order will be carried out.The High Court order came regarding one of a series of petitions trying to get the government to move on stalled appointments stemming from the political deadlock between the Likud and Blue and White.Acting Police Commissioner Moti Cohen replaced Roni Alsheich in December 2018, but was never elevated to permanent status.Moreover, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana has made it clear that he would not grant Cohen permanent status and wanted to replace him.Originally, Cohen could not be replaced because for the 18 months of three rounds of elections, there was no permanent government authorized to make permanent appointments.
But since the current government was established in May, the delay has come from Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's desire to influence the appointment of the next state attorney.Since Blue and White does not want Likud to veto its pick for that post, the Likud has frozen almost all major such appointments, including the police chief post.Technically, Netanyahu has agreed that he will not personally be involved in the police chief and state attorney appointments.However, his lieutenants in the Likud can still keep the positions frozen based on the coalition agreement which requires consensus between Likud and Blue and White.Mandelblit's argument, accepted by the High Court, was that the requirement to have a permanent police chief overrides any political deadlock or coalition agreement which happens to be holding it up.Justices Yitzhak Amit, Anat Baron and Ofer Grosskopf said that the government must quickly establish an advisory committee to vet and select a candidate.The question is whether, if the country goes to elections, the High Court will still demand that the government act on the basis of the idea that its order came down before elections were called.Even if the court took that position, it is unclear how the Likud and Blue and White would resolve their differences mid-election and the court would already have lost its leverage of forcing the sides into an election that they would already be stuck in.