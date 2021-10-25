Horowitz donates blood after Israel repeals ban on gay blood donation

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz donated blood on Monday following Israel's repealing of the ban on gay blood donation.

"There is no difference between blood and blood," Horowitz, who is gay, said during his blood donation at the Magen David Adom compound in Jerusalem. "The ban on gays donating blood was the remnant of a stereotype that should be left in history."

It is one of a number of progressive changes made in Israel in recent months, such as passing laws for surrogacy, assistance for transgender Israelis and setting a budget for the LGBTQ+ community.

"From today, my blood is equal!" Horowitz said. "There is no gay man in Israel who does not know the insult that accompanies not being able to donate blood. It is such humiliation and a fundamental violation of equality. It has become a symbol of discrimination against Israel's LGBT community.

Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz is seen giving blood at the Magen David Adom compound in Jerusalem, on October 25, 2021. (credit: Moshe Hermon/GPO)

"From now on, every blood donor who comes with the goal of saving lives will get equal treatment, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation."