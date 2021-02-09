The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hot acquires fiber-optic network to build Israel's high-speed Internet

Israel's Internet infrastructure is generally seen as somewhat outdated, with broadband download speeds that rank about 30th in the world.

By ZEV STUB  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 10:48
Coming soon: Internet domain names in Hebrew (photo credit: PEXELS)
Coming soon: Internet domain names in Hebrew
(photo credit: PEXELS)
Hot Communications will enter Israel's market for super-fast Internet, in a move that will help accelerate the deployment of Israel's high-speed Internet infrastructure throughout the country.
The Communications Ministry approved the transfer to Hot of a controlling share of IBC, a fiber optics venture from Israel Electric. This will help shorten the time it would take to expand the network throughout Israel, and reduce the project's dependence on Bezeq's infrastructure, The Communications Ministry said.
Under the terms of the deal, IBC will be expected to make the network available to at least 1.7 million Israeli households within five years. The network's reach must be spread equally between Israel's center and periphery, including Judea and Samaria, the agreement stipulated.
IBC is now jointly owned by Hot, Cellcom, Israel Infrastructures Fund and Israel Electric. Hot will be obligated to offer all existing packages offered by other Internet service providers using the IBC network, and provide discounts to small players to encourage their use.
The government looks to invest heavily in such infrastructure projects as part of its plan to revive the economy after the coronavirus crisis.
The approval "will accelerate the rate of fiber deployment in Israel, ensure the maintenance of a healthy competitive level in the market and improve Internet services in terms of service quality and consumer price," said Communications Minister Benny Gantz. "The move benefits all Israeli citizens who are craving high-speed internet, especially these days during the Corona crisis."
"After a lost decade in the field of infrastructure, the State of Israel can catch up and become one of the leading countries in Internet speed," Gantz added. "Promoting and developing communication infrastructures with advanced technologies produces the growth engines that will enable the Israeli economy to emerge quickly from the corona crisis."


Tags Israel internet Communication
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How will Israel deal with diverging viewpoints with Biden?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

George Shultz was the best boss I ever had

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El

Merav Michaeli's nihilism will make Labor fall further from grace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by