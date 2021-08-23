How have Israelis' travel habits changed during COVID?

Even as Israelis remain largely stuck at home this August, with coronavirus restrictions making most travel oppressively inconvenient, a new survey finds that Israelis vacation habits have changed through the course of the pandemic.

In addition to getting a good deal on a vacation package, which is always a top priority, Israelis now rank cancellation flexibility and a hotel's good hygiene measures the most important considerations for Israelis right now when planning a vacation abroad, according to a survey conducted by travel site Agoda.com through the Geocartography Institute.

“It’s no surprise that in this tough time of the pandemic, Israelis are yearning to take a break and travel," said Agoda COO Omri Morgenstern. "We love to explore. But how we prefer to travel now is different from before."

Of the 504 survey respondents, 43% said they are more likely to take domestic vacations now than before the pandemic. More people are looking to relax on vacation now, with 18% looking to explore nature more and 14% looking more for relaxing beach vacations, while active sports vacations were the least popular choice, with just 5% of Israel's more interested now. Some 11% said they are now more likely to vacation overseas since the pandemic began.

Some 18% of Israelis cite getting a good price deal as their most important consideration, while flexibility in canceling bookings was close behind at 16.7%, followed by accommodation with hygiene measures in place at 16.3%. The level of restrictions at the destination, such as the need to wear a mask, was found to be the least important consideration for Israelis, with only 5% saying that was important to them.

Travellers wear protective face masks at Terminal 3, Ben Gurion International Airport, as Israel restricts air travel more, on August 05, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Getting a good deal and no-quarantine needed upon returning to Israel were more important considerations for younger people (18-34), compared to adults (55+) who were more likely to consider cancellation flexibility and whether the destination only allows vaccinated travelers to enter, the survey noted.