Barnea gave Bennett a full survey on the intelligence outlook and the spy organization's activities.

On Sunday, Benjamin Netanyahu, in his final speech as prime minister, claimed that Bennett would be more risk-averse in using the Mossad to disrupt Iran's nuclear program and its other anti-Israel operations.

During Netanyahu's term, the Mossad was credited by foreign sources, and validated by The Jerusalem Post, with involvement in striking the Natanz nuclear facility twice as well as assassinating Iran nuclear chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Netanyahu also publicly took credit for the agency's heist of the Islamic Republic's secret nuclear archives.

The former prime minister was claiming that Bennett and his coalition partners would be afraid to undertake such risky and bold operations which could upset the Biden administration.

In contrast, he said that he had been willing to bang heads with the US in order to stop Iran's march toward a nuclear weapon.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Barnea is known as being as equally ready to take risks as his predecessor, Yossi Cohen – who mentored him, promoted him up the ranks and suggested him to Netanyahu as one of two candidates to run the agency upon his retirement earlier this month.

However, it is the prime minister – now Bennett – who at the end of the day must approve operations and decide when to risk Israeli lives and diplomatic fallout and when to try to use diplomatic means to resolve major strategic issues instead of tactical spy operations.

Bennett has said he will strongly confront Iran, but it is unknown what his view is on how aggressively to use the Mossad to carry out kinetic/sabotage operations versus focusing on collecting intelligence.