Hundreds of Fellowship volunteers visit 1,500 lonely elderly on Purim

The operation will take place in 22 cities across the country and under strict adherence to coronavirus safety rules and Ministry of Health guidelines.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 11:59
Hundreds of Fellowship volunteers visit 1,500 lonely elderly on Purim (photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
During the coronavirus pandemic in Israel, the category of people that were the most impacted were the elderly, that it was because of the disease that was more dangerous for their age range, but also because of loneliness it created for them. 
In order to bring them some holiday spirit during these difficult times, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, known as the largest provider of humanitarian aid in Israel included a special Purim action, and visited about 1,500 lonely elderly people and give them festive food gifts to celebrate Purim. 
Moreover, a "Fellowship Happiness Vehicle" will travel around the cities where there are a large community of elderly with a mobile performance of Purim songs in different languages.
"The coronavirus crisis has taken a heavy toll on the elderly in Israel and has dramatically exacerbated the loneliness that is all too common among this sensitive population," declared the president and CEO of The Fellowship, Yael Eckstein. "Fortunately, no challenge stops us and our volunteers from finding safe ways to increase joy among the elderly in a variety of creative ways."
One of the elderly citizens who has already enjoyed the activity is Leonid Bobik, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor who lives alone in Ofakim. Leonid said  that he did not remember "at all that it was the Purim holiday." 
Leonid, who also received a festive food gift and was very happy, added, "When I heard music and saw the vehicle, it made me very happy. It’s great that they don’t forget us."
"Thank you very much. It warms my heart that someone still cares," he said.


