Hundreds of Israeli businesses to give 50% discounts for soldiers

The “Olive Green Pass” initiative is in response to a growing movement to raise the salaries of active-duty military personnel, some of whom earn little as NIS 1.20 per hour.

By BEN ZION GAD  
OCTOBER 16, 2021 01:32
IDF soldiers compete in a multinational Capture the Flag cyber drill (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers compete in a multinational Capture the Flag cyber drill
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Hundreds of businesses across the State of Israel have pledged to offer 50% discounts to uniformed soldiers as part of the “Olive Green Pass” initiative, which was launched on Monday night by the popular Israeli nightly show “Live at Night.”
The new initiative is in response to a growing movement to raise the salaries of active-duty military personnel, some of whom are earning as little as NIS 1.20 per hour.
McDonald's, Israel’s largest food chain, has joined the fight and will offer soldiers a 50% discount on purchases over NIS 34. Popular restaurant chain “Burgers Bar” will offer the same 50% discount on purchases in the afternoon.
The initiative has even branched out past food products, as “Holmes Gym” will offer a 50% discount on annual memberships, while a Tel Aviv-based electrical warehouse will provide the same rate on its products.
"We are happy to join the fight,” said sales manager Michael Eliezer. “The soldiers are only getting part of the amount they need to get from the state."
Menucha (Munchie) Milchtein, one of the newly-trained artillery fighters, receives her tuqouise Artillery Corps. beret from her commander (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Menucha (Munchie) Milchtein, one of the newly-trained artillery fighters, receives her tuqouise Artillery Corps. beret from her commander (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Nadav Bornstein, the host of “Live at Night”, spearheaded the movement in advance of the Ministry of Defense annual budget discussions, which are ongoing. He has been raising awareness about the low wages of Israeli soldiers since last May, when “Live at Night” first reported on the paltry salaries of Israeli service members.
"We call on you –soldiers, family members and spectators– to (take a photo with) the hourly wage, and send it to us - the budget has not yet passed, a change can still be made." Bornstein implored on his show last May, beginning a social media movement where soldiers would post photos protesting their inadequate wages.
A bill proposing to raise the salaries of conscripts to half of the minimum wage was presented earlier this month by Likud MK Eli Cohen. It lost by a vote of 48-53.


Tags IDF israeli politics minimum wage
