The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IAF in desperate need for new heavy-lift helicopters. What's the hold-up?

The Yas'ur helicopters have been involved in several accidents this year, and the fleet was even grounded. Time is running out before there is a deadly crash

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 14:47
An IAF Yasur helicopter, often used in search-and-rescue missions (photo credit: OREN ROZEN / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
An IAF Yasur helicopter, often used in search-and-rescue missions
(photo credit: OREN ROZEN / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
It’s been over four years since the Israel Air Force announced it would be replacing its aging CH-53 Yasur helicopters, and though there are two frontrunners there has been little movement on the purchase.
With the IAF’s CH-53 Yasur helicopters nearing the age of 50 - several crashed in the past year - its replacement is the most pressing matter for the air force. According to sources, the air force and general staff are well aware of the need to choose a replacement for the Ya’sur. 
First used by the IAF in 1969, the Yasur is the air force’s primary helicopter used to transport soldiers and equipment and have taken part in a wide variety of missions, including secret operations as well as search and rescue missions.
While the helicopters have been upgraded with new electronic and missile defense systems, the IAF still needs to replace them by 2025.
No one expected the CH-53 to fly for so long.
Last year the State Comptroller report recommended that the IAF replacing the aging aircraft as soon as possible as “prolonging the life of the Yasur is liable to endanger human life and may have significant operational implications and substantial maintenance costs.”
The air force should “consider purchasing the Ya’sur replacement option early so that it will be as close as possible to the date on which the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the United States is implemented,” the report added.
The report was timely since over the past year there have been several serious accidents involving the Ya’sur, including one which saw the complete destruction of an aircraft after its engine caught on fire while en route to a training exercise in southern Israel.
And facing a severe shortage of spare parts, earlier this year the Defense Ministry procured five surplus US Navy CH-53s to cannibalize and be used as spare parts for Israel’s fleet of Ya’surs. But it’s not enough.
The IAF plans to procure some 20 new heavy-lift helicopters - in other words, one squadron - to replace the current Ya’sur squadron at the Tel Nof Base. The two options in the running are Lockheed Martin Sikorsky’s CH-53K King Stallion, a completely redesigned version of the Ya’sur, and Boeing’s CH-47F Chinook helicopter.
IAF pilots and technician teams have flown both possible replacements and have prepared comprehensive reports of their capabilities, projected availability, and life cycle costs. Sources have even told The Jerusalem Post that the IAF knows what platform it wants, and has known for several years. 
So what’s the hold-up?
According to Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Ayish, senior vice president for Israeli Affairs at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), though Israel’s defense ministry and the military have had over four years to decide on “what platform they want, how many of them, and the sequence” in which to integrate them into the IAF, they want a general approval that will portray a framework that they can work with for the coming years and then come up with the platform they want.”
Former Air Force head and current Director-General of the Defense Ministry, Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Amir Eshel, who was essential in the decision-making process and procurement of the F-35, is now “trying to push it forward and execute the procurement deals,” Ayish said.
The IAF is also once again looking at procuring Bell Boeing’s V-22 Osprey as it believes that there is an operational need for between 12-14 aircraft which can take off and land like helicopters but fly like fixed-wing planes. 
The V-22s are designed for sensitive, extensive missions both during times of war and routine. 
According to a source familiar with the deals confirmed on Thursday that the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft is once again on the table and would possibly be part of the heavy-lift helicopter deal.
The multirole combat aircraft uses tiltrotor technology, combining the vertical performance of helicopters (such as take-off and landings) with the speed, altitude, and range of fixed-wing planes, making them the ideal aircraft for sensitive missions as they don’t need runways.
The current Memorandum of Understanding is up in 2028 and sources have stressed the urgency to make the purchases “right now” before it’s too late.
And though the IAF is facing budgetary issues, like the rest of the country which is struggling to cope with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, if the military and defense ministry don’t sign one of the options in the near future it risks the lives of IDF troops.
Is it really worth it? No. It’s not. 
 
So nu? Make a decision already. Sign a deal. Before it’s too late.


Tags IAF IDF helicopter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic is a marathon, not a race By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Barry Davis Local disciples honor Carlebach on his 26th yahrzeit By BARRY DAVIS
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Walter Bingham 82-years after the Kristallnacht and antisemitism is rising By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by