The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IAF pilots to fly alongside US, UK air forces in drill next month

British 'Queen Elizabeth' aircraft carrier to take part in drill as well

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 9, 2021 17:28
Israeli Air Force (IAF) pilots are seen marching by a fighter jet hanger. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli Air Force (IAF) pilots are seen marching by a fighter jet hanger.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli Air Force F-35s will be taking part in another joint drill with pilots from the United States Air Force and Royal Air Force a month after they return from their first drill abroad in Italy, The Jerusalem Post has learnt.
“In another three weeks we will be taking part in another drill with the US Air Force and Royal Air Force along with the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier that tomorrow will set sail for Cyprus,” Brig.-Gen. Amir Lazar, head of the Training and Doctrine Directorate in the Israeli Air Force, told the Post.
Six F-35A Adir stealth fighter jets are currently in Italy as part of the two week long Falcon Strike 2021 multinational exercise.
Along with the F-35s from the 140th squadron, Israel is also sending F-16A/Bs from the 116th Squadron, G550 from the 122th Squadron as well as refuelers from the 120th squadron who will refuel American F-16s along with the Israeli F35s.
The Americans are sending F-16s and F-35A/Bs, the Royal Air Force will fly the F-35Bs as well as Voyager A330 refeulers and the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and the Italians will be flying the F-35A/Bs, the KC-767 refuelers and the KC-130J. The Italians will also act as the enemy (red) air force with Eurofighter Typhoons, Panavia Tornado jets, Bell Agusta Helicopter, AMX International ground-attack aircraft and MQ-1 predator drones.
The exercise at Amendola Air Base in Italy that is taking place between June 7-15 is aimed to optimize the integration between four-generation and fifth generation aircraft as well as increase the cooperation between forces who fly the F-35s to strengthen their interoperability during joint operations.
According to Lazar, the drill in Italy will see the planes from all air forces training “as a coalition that talks a NATO language.”
"This exercise has great value in our ability to deploy the F-35 to remote bases and allows us to increase the squadron’s performance" he said.
Though all air forces taking part in the drill have flown the plane in operations, Israel was the first to use the stealth fighter jet in a combat scenario. The Israeli jets also took part in Operation Guardian of the Walls, which broke out just several weeks before the drill began.
“We were the first in the world to have used it and along with the Americans have a lot more experience in the region and in terms of fighting with it,” Lazar said, adding that the Israeli F-35 pilots “bring to our partners and the entire F-35 community operational experience. We know how to extract the data and process operational input.”
The IAF takes part in several international drills each year in order to prepare for a wide range of scenarios and to strengthen professional ties and operational knowledge. Lazar told the Post that in addition to the two drills taking place this summer, he hopes that F-35s will take part in the next Red Flag exercise in Nevada, one of the U.S. Air Force’s largest combat training exercises.
The air force believes that international exercises such as this one improves and strengthens the IAF's capabilities to deal with threats in real time.
The exercise in Italy “has great value in our ability to deploy the F-35 to remote bases and allows us to increase the squadron’s performance" a senior Air Force official told reporters on Sunday, adding that  “the drill is a fertile ground for mutual learning between the forces, focusing on the Adir system.”
According to the officer “Iran is in our focus” during the drill and that as part of the drill, planes will practice dogfighting, air-to-air and air-ground battle scenarios, the threat of advanced air defense batteries and enemy planes as well as providing support to ground forces.
The large number of surface-to-air missile batteries will be deployed in the exercise against F-35 fighters to simulate an “environment full of threats,” he said.


Tags IAF F-35 US Air Force
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Clear the air on the IDF's mysterious 'Officer X' - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by