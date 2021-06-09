IAF pilots to fly alongside US, UK air forces in drill next month

“In another three weeks we will be taking part in another drill with the US Air Force and Royal Air Force along with the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier that tomorrow will set sail for Cyprus,” Brig.-Gen. Amir Lazar, head of the Training and Doctrine Directorate in the Israeli Air Force, told the Post.

Six F-35A Adir stealth fighter jets are currently in Italy as part of the two week long Falcon Strike 2021 multinational exercise.

Along with the F-35 s from the 140th squadron, Israel is also sending F-16A/Bs from the 116th Squadron, G550 from the 122th Squadron as well as refuelers from the 120th squadron who will refuel American F-16s along with the Israeli F35s.

The Americans are sending F-16s and F-35A/Bs, the Royal Air Force will fly the F-35Bs as well as Voyager A330 refeulers and the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and the Italians will be flying the F-35A/Bs, the KC-767 refuelers and the KC-130J. The Italians will also act as the enemy (red) air force with Eurofighter Typhoons, Panavia Tornado jets, Bell Agusta Helicopter, AMX International ground-attack aircraft and MQ-1 predator drones.

The exercise at Amendola Air Base in Italy that is taking place between June 7-15 is aimed to optimize the integration between four-generation and fifth generation aircraft as well as increase the cooperation between forces who fly the F-35s to strengthen their interoperability during joint operations.

According to Lazar, the drill in Italy will see the planes from all air forces training “as a coalition that talks a NATO language.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"This exercise has great value in our ability to deploy the F-35 to remote bases and allows us to increase the squadron’s performance" he said.

Though all air forces taking part in the drill have flown the plane in operations, Israel was the first to use the stealth fighter jet in a combat scenario. The Israeli jets also took part in Operation Guardian of the Walls, which broke out just several weeks before the drill began.

“We were the first in the world to have used it and along with the Americans have a lot more experience in the region and in terms of fighting with it,” Lazar said, adding that the Israeli F-35 pilots “bring to our partners and the entire F-35 community operational experience. We know how to extract the data and process operational input.”

The IAF takes part in several international drills each year in order to prepare for a wide range of scenarios and to strengthen professional ties and operational knowledge. Lazar told the Post that in addition to the two drills taking place this summer, he hopes that F-35s will take part in the next Red Flag exercise in Nevada, one of the U.S. Air Force’s largest combat training exercises.

The air force believes that international exercises such as this one improves and strengthens the IAF's capabilities to deal with threats in real time.

The exercise in Italy “has great value in our ability to deploy the F-35 to remote bases and allows us to increase the squadron’s performance" a senior Air Force official told reporters on Sunday, adding that “the drill is a fertile ground for mutual learning between the forces, focusing on the Adir system.”

According to the officer “Iran is in our focus” during the drill and that as part of the drill, planes will practice dogfighting, air-to-air and air-ground battle scenarios, the threat of advanced air defense batteries and enemy planes as well as providing support to ground forces.

The large number of surface-to-air missile batteries will be deployed in the exercise against F-35 fighters to simulate an “environment full of threats,” he said.