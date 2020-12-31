The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IAF releases another report about aviation tragedy, still no explanation

Last month, Flight instructor Itay Zaiden, 42, from Kibbutz Shoval and corporal Lihu Ben-Bassa, 19, from Rishon Lezion, were killed in an aviation accident.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 18:30
Aircraft crashes near Mishmar HaNegev, Nov. 24, 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Aircraft crashes near Mishmar HaNegev, Nov. 24, 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
On Wednesday, a team of experts led presented to the Commander of the Air Force, Major General Amikam Norkin, the findings of the second interim report to come out of the investigation team which was set up following a tragic plane crash that occurred during an IAF drill on November 24, 2020, where flight instructor Major (Res.) Itay Zaiden and Corporal Lihu Ben-Bassa were killed.
According to the report, the crash was caused due to a loss of control by the pilots which developed during the drill, though the report added that "the investigative team cannot indicate at this stage what caused the plane to enter an uncontrolled maneuver."
According to the report the investigation is looking into two possible explanations: either the plane was taken outside of its flight envelope by human error, or the crash was caused by a technical issue with the steering or motor functions.
The report found that there were most likely between 10 and 20 seconds between the final output by the plane until it hit the ground. There was no attempt to abandon the plane.
While the investigation into the steering and motor systems has not yet been completed, it has so far found no evidence of technical issues with either system.
The report recommended that rigorous technical tests must be done to the 'Snunit' (swallow) planes and their parts before they can be approved to return to regular flights.
Norkin said after receiving the report that he would bring the Snunit planes back gradually, for training flights, after tests were completed.


