IAF to integrate IAI GPS system

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced on Wednesday that their innovative ADA Anti-Jam GPS System has been integrated into advanced platforms by the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

The ADA System, which is used internationally and most recently proved its effectiveness in ‘ Operation Guardian of the Walls ’ last May, will serve a variety of IAF uses, including in F-16 fighter jets, IAI said.

Jacob Galifat, IAI’s VP and General Manager of the IAI-MALAM Division, called the ADA System a critical element of any modern army’s operational organization.

"Electronic warfare poses an evolving threat to satellite navigation systems," he said. "The integration of the ADA System to protect various platforms against GNSS jammers is an essential component to any platform or mission system that uses GNSS receivers in general and GPS receivers in particular."

Galifat is proud of their success. "As a center of excellence for development of technologically advanced weapon systems, IAI takes pride in providing ADA to the IAF and to our worldwide customers, and continues to adapt it to evolving threats and customer needs, including land and marine users. Given its proven capability in providing a solution to such significant operational challenge, we believe ADA has strong business potential for numerous countries and customers."