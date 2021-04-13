IAF updates Independence Day app with flyover games, trivia and more

This year, Israelis will be able to track the annual Israel Air Force (IAF) flyover that marks Israel's Independence Day via a special app, the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit announced. The IAF app has been updated for Israel's 73rd Independence Day and will include information about what types of planes are overhead, as well as a plethora of games and trivia. The app will show the location and timing of the flyover in real time updates, as well as locations from which it can best be watched.The app will also allow users to "take pictures" with various aircraft through photograph filters.Among the planes that Israelis can see in the flyover this year is the F-16, F35i and F-15. Black hawk helicopters will also participate along with a number of other fighter and transport helicopters. Police and Fire and Rescue Services planes will also take part of the ceremony. Air force commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin will participate in the fly over this year in a salute to Israel's citizens who have faced a challenging year due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the IDF Spokesperson's unit.
