IAI to Provide Z-MAG all-terrain vehicle to IDF’s maneuvering units

IAI said that it has recently acquired the rights to the Israeli Z off-road vehicle family. The Defense Ministry ’s Sub Department for Land Production and Procurement and IAI’s ELTA Group signed an agreement to manufacture and supply nine Z-MAG all-terrain vehicles to the IDF, with an option to order 21 additional units, the company said.

It added that the Israeli-developed Z-MAG vehicles have been a point of interest in the local and global off-road, all-terrain vehicle community.

“The Z-MAG has an exceptional ability to maneuver in the most extreme topographical conditions and terrain,” the statement reads.

The first Z-MAG vehicles purchased by the Defense Ministry will feature unique capabilities designed especially for the needs of the IDF’s Maneuvering Units.

Following an assessment period, the IDF will consider buying more vehicles in the coming years.

IAI is building an assembly line for the Z vehicles to be housed at ELTA’s Land Division in Beersheba and is investing NIS 100 million in the project, according to the company.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Yoav Turgeman, IAI VP and CEO of ELTA, said: “IAI is proud to supply the world’s most advanced all-terrain vehicles, developed in Israel, to Israel's defense community. ELTA develops and produces a broad range of products for land purposes, including surveillance, autonomous robotics, remote sensing, and communication. By integrating these capabilities in the Z vehicle family our products provide added value to the forces’ operational possibilities, be it in defense, assault, or homeland security intelligence gathering.”