The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDC Herzliya to be officially recognized as a university

"The IDC is suitable as a university, guaranteeing excellent academic and research standards, that meets the required standards for a university."

By HADAS LABRISCH  
AUGUST 17, 2021 18:37
Prof. Uriel Reichman at the 2019 graduation ceremony at IDC (photo credit: Eli Desa)
Prof. Uriel Reichman at the 2019 graduation ceremony at IDC
(photo credit: Eli Desa)
The IDC Herzliya college will officially be recognized as a university in Israel, the Council for Higher Education (CHE) announced on Tuesday, based on recommendations from a committee designated to study the matter.
"A significant milestone in the development of higher education in Israel," IDC Chairman of the Board of Directors Prof. Amnon Rubinstein stated.
The institution will henceforth be called Reichman University, named after Prof. Uriel Reichman, president and founder of IDC Herzliya. 
"The IDC is suitable as a university, guaranteeing excellent academic and research standards, that meets the required standards for a university," the committee, comprised of experts from leading universities worldwide, recommended.
The committee presented their assessment that the IDC is fit as an academic institution and carries out advanced research and awards Ph.D.s. Following their recommendations, the CHE authorized the IDC to offer Ph.D. degrees in law, computer sciences and psychology.
Some 8,300 students attend the IDC every year, studying business, economy, law, computer sciences, government, communications and more. According to the CHE, the IDC is Israel's most international academic institution, with 2,200 students from 90 countries studying in its International School in English. Earlier this year, a first-ever Emirate student enrolled for a BA in government at the institution.
Prof. Uriel Reichman, president and founder of IDC Herzliya aka the Reichman University (credit: COURTESY IDC HERZLIYA)Prof. Uriel Reichman, president and founder of IDC Herzliya aka the Reichman University (credit: COURTESY IDC HERZLIYA)
The IDC was founded by Prof. Reichman in 1994, before which he served as Dean of the Tel Aviv University Faculty of Law. Reichman sought to find a solution for Israeli youth who were barred from higher education. After managing the Ramot Mishpat Law School, the first non-university college of law, he created the IDC, aiming to be a private university focusing on the students and educating towards leadership, self-actualization and social awareness.
The IDC is modeled after elite universities in the United States and functions as a private, nonprofit institution. While other universities in Israel are government-funded, the IDC, as a private establishment, is funded through its tuition fees and via donations, allowing it the freedom of independent academic and administrative conduct.
The IDC is considered an elite institution, with impressive buildings on campus and a student-oriented policy. During the coronavirus pandemic, all academic institutions had to quickly adapt to online learning and suffered restrictions to their curricular activities, which were all the more acute for the IDC with its extensive international program. 
"The Herzliya IDC counting among Israel's research universities will be an honor to the country and its higher education system," concluded the report.


Tags education university idc herzliya
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miri Regev using ethnicity for political career is dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by