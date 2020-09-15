The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Survey: 47% of youth believe higher education is important

25% of the respondents believe that that university will enable them to earn more money and receive a higher salary.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 13:33
Tomer Samarkandi, CEO of ISEF (photo credit: Courtesy)
Tomer Samarkandi, CEO of ISEF
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A new survey conducted this week by the ISEF Foundation among the Israeli youth reveals that about 47% of youth believe that the reason why it is important to study for an academic degree is for the purpose of acquiring a profession and getting a better position in adulthood. In addition, about 25% of the respondents believe that this will enable them to earn more money and receive a higher salary and about 26% believe that the reason is to be an educated person and expand horizons and general knowledge and only about 2% believe that this will allow them to find a better relationship.

These and other data come from a survey conducted by the Geocartography Institute for the ISeF Foundation, which has been working for 43 years to reduce disparities in education and develop social and academic leadership among outstanding young people from the periphery. The survey was conducted among 300 respondents, teenagers, Internet surfers aged 13-18, who constitute a representative sample of this population in the State of Israel (Jews and Arabs), and examined the attitudes of teenagers about the reasons why they think it is important to study for an academic degree.

"Recent studies confirm that even today there is a direct relationship between a person's level of education and the level of income and chances of being employed. Minority groups suffer from acute gaps in labor market integration and wage levels, and these gaps are even more severe among uneducated workers." Says Tomer Samarkandi, CEO of ISEF. "For example, according to CBS data, the salary of an ultra-Orthodox man without an academic degree is on average 56% lower than the salary of an ultra-Orthodox man with an academic degree. It was important for us to examine the perceptions of the youth on this subject precisely towards the beginning of the school year, since there is a direct connection between the education budget and the ability to be accepted for academic studies in the future. This is a long-term investment - every shekel currently invested in a child in the education system will bear a double and triple dividend when that child reaches adulthood, and every shekel currently cut from the education budget for at-risk youth or academic reinforcement for struggling students will go to the state coffers in the future. . At the same time, we will witness a deterioration in the achievement of eligibility for matriculation, which will prevent the continuation of academic studies and the upgrading of the labor force in the economy. "


Tags education university higher education
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Following new gov' decisions, it's up to us now to beat the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Marc Schneier Important dates to know on Israel-Bahrain relations By MARC SCHNEIER
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs The EU’s discrimination of Israel continues over housing demolitions By HILLEL FRISCH
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by