Survey: 47% of youth believe higher education is important

"Recent studies confirm that even today there is a direct relationship between a person's level of education and the level of income and chances of being employed. Minority groups suffer from acute gaps in labor market integration and wage levels, and these gaps are even more severe among uneducated workers." Says Tomer Samarkandi, CEO of ISEF. "For example, according to CBS data, the salary of an ultra-Orthodox man without an academic degree is on average 56% lower than the salary of an ultra-Orthodox man with an academic degree. It was important for us to examine the perceptions of the youth on this subject precisely towards the beginning of the school year, since there is a direct connection between the education budget and the ability to be accepted for academic studies in the future. This is a long-term investment - every shekel currently invested in a child in the education system will bear a double and triple dividend when that child reaches adulthood, and every shekel currently cut from the education budget for at-risk youth or academic reinforcement for struggling students will go to the state coffers in the future. . At the same time, we will witness a deterioration in the achievement of eligibility for matriculation, which will prevent the continuation of academic studies and the upgrading of the labor force in the economy. "