IDF Artillery Corps pays respects to casualties of the War of Attrition

The Artillery Corps of the IDF commemorated 50 years to the War of Attrition on Thursday, with a memorial ceremony honoring the corps' officers and soldiers who fought in the war.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman , Chief Artillery Officer Brig.-Gen. Neri Horowitz and OC Ground Forces Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai, as well as families of Artillery Corps soldiers who gave their lives during the War of Attrition.

The War of Attrition, which started shortly after the end of the Six Day War in 1967 and concluded in 1970, was fought mainly between Israel and Egypt, which received aid from allies Jordan and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), over Israel's occupation of the Sinai Peninsula.

According to several sources, the Israeli death toll from the war stood somewhere between 600 to 1,400 soldiers and civilians.

"I did not come here tonight to praise, I came to be strengthened," Liberman said during the memorial ceremony. "I feel, and know, there are people who are fighting and ready to go to battle for the State of Israel at any given moment."

"It is our duty to guarantee those people the best conditions and supply the tools needed for that," Liberman added.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman speaks during a ceremony commemorating 50 years to the War of Attrition (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"There is a clear connection between the inspiring combativeness of Artillery Corps soldiers during the War of Attrition and the capabilities we possess today - the people," said Chief Artillery Officer Brig.-Gen. Neri Horowitz.

"The Artillery Corps is moving and looking forward, regenerating and becoming a more effective and lethal corps," Horowitz added.