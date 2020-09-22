IDF chief observes coronavirus relief efforts in northern Israel

IDF Chief of General Staff, Aviv Kochavi, who was accompanied by the Head of the Home Front Command, Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin visited on Tuesday Haifa and the local council of Daliet El Carmel to observe the efforts against coronavirus.Head of the Daliet El Carmel Regional Council Rafik Halabi and Haifa Mayor Einat Kalisch-Rotem accompanied the military officers. During the visit, Kochavi was presented with local emergency preparation plans. He also observed IDF's local relief efforts in wake of the coronavirus.
"We are facing two major challenges in our struggle against the coronavirus. The first is [the public] not keeping up with instructions and the second is the ability to isolate those who are either already carrying the virus or those who were into contact with them," said Kochavi.