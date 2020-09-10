The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
IDF completes large-scale West Bank drill

Thousands of troops, reservists and civilian bodies took part in week-long drill simulating escalation of violence

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 16:28
IDF troops participate in a large-scale West Bank drill (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops participate in a large-scale West Bank drill
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Thousands of IDF soldiers and reserve forces have completed a large scale drill simulating an escalation of violence in the West Bank.
The week-long drill which the military has been preparing for since February took place across the entire West Bank and drilled a variety of scenarios that the IDF could face should violence break out.
“We drilled on everything that we could imagine in terms of violent uprisings, should it happen, even the most extreme [scenarios],” the commander of the drill Col. (Res.) Guy Ashuri told The Jerusalem Post during a break from the drill. “We wanted the division and units to be ready and prepared.”
Ashuri explained that troops drilled on scenarios that included terror attacks inside Jewish settlements, attacks on Israeli vehicles as well as shooting attacks and stone-throwing. They also drilled on defensive and offensive maneuvering to prevent possible attacks and how to respond to the attacks that take place.
The drill saw troops and reservists from the IDF’s Judea and Samaria Division as well as paratroopers and special forces from the Commando Brigade’s Egoz Unit which specializes in guerrilla warfare and reconnaissance.
Alongside IDF troops were officers from Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency, police, and civilian bodies like Magen David Adom rescue services and firefighters.
“I’ve done dozens of drills, but in this drill there was a level of cooperation that I never saw before,” Ashuri said, “I really saw the synergy.”
During the drill, there was a surprise exercise launched by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi simulating the military’s response to a kidnapping and examining the division’s ability to handle such a scenario and the cooperation between the military and other bodies.
“We wanted the division to be ready to go from a routine to emergency situation, and how to identify when such a change happens and to be able to respond to several scenarios taking place simultaneously.”
Though talk of annexation of parts of the West Bank and Jordan Valley have faded in recent weeks, especially following the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the IDF remains on high alert for violence and deadly terror attacks.
There have been several attacks in recent weeks, and though most have been thwarted with no injuries to IDF soldiers or civilians, two weeks ago Rabbi Shai Ohayon a 39-year-old father of four was stabbed to death by 46-year-old Khalil Doikat in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva.
Doikat, who holds an Israeli work permit, was arrested by police shortly afterward with a bloodstained knife apparently used in the attack and was handed over to the Shin Bet.
“In the West Bank, like on many fronts, the pressure is there,” Ashuri said. “You don’t need alot for it to explode and we are ready for any escalation. There is a high level of readiness, we are prepared for all scenarios.”



