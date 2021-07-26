IDF cracking down on troops who smoke marijuana

The Israeli military is cracking down on troops using soft drugs like marijuana, launching a campaign to warn soldiers that the use of drugs would have negative consequences both in and out of uniform.

“As part of the war against drug use in the IDF, a reform was agreed upon that will expand the toolbox in the fight and allows for sanctions against troops,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Monday.

The new regulations were formulated by a General Staff committee that examined drug use in the army.

The new regulations will see new sanctions against troops who use soft drugs including the denial of combat benefits and the denial of release grants that every soldier gets at the end of their service.

“Drug use in the IDF constitutes a violence of IDF competence,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said. “The use of drugs in the framework of military service violates the norms and values of the IDF and its mission of protecting the State of Israel.

“The IDF pursues a strict and uncompromising policy toward drug use due to the central role that IDF soldiers and their commanders play in defending the state and its citizens,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said. “By virtue of this responsibility while in uniform, troops are committed to a high level of discipline and must maintain constant competence at any given moment."

The Israeli military treats soldiers found in possession of drugs harshly, even in cases of a one-time use of drugs such as marijuana while a soldier is on leave. According to military rules, any soldier found to be using or possessing drugs is arrested and prosecuted with criminal indictments filed against them.

Troops convicted by military tribunals are given a criminal record, demotion, and disqualification from a civilian driver’s license. A soldier can only request a pardon from the country’s president to expunge his criminal record only after three and a half years.

New Hope MK Sharon Haskel has been pushing for the reformation of cannabis legislation since last year when the Likud party voted in favor of legalizing the drug.

While the consumption of marijuana in public would still be barred, her bill would allow Israeli adults to possess up to 50 grams of cannabis and to grow up to 15 plants for personal use. Possession in excess of that amount would lead to a fine of NIS 2,000 and those who smoke in public would receive a fine of NIS 50.

In 2015, Haaretz reported that the military was re-evaluating the policies regarding the consumption of drugs like marijuana, especially by troops on leave, with an eye towards softening them.

A year later the military began to amend regulations concerning the use of marijuana by off-duty soldiers. According to those amendments, while marijuana was still prohibited to all IDF service members, soldiers who were found to have the drugs in their system after returning from leave were not automatically court-martialed but faced non-criminal and internal disciplinary actions that were made at the discretion of their commanding officers.

“The goal is to allow a second chance,” the IDF Spokesperson was quoted as saying at the time.

A 2018 survey conducted by the Israel Anti-Drug Authority found that 54% of IDF soldiers admitted to having smoked marijuana in the past year.