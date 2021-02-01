The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF cyber defenders attend international exercise

Some 57 teams from 14 different countries participated in it.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 17:44
IDF cyber defenders are seen participating in an online international exercise. (photo credit: IDF)
IDF cyber defenders are seen participating in an online international exercise.
(photo credit: IDF)
Five teams of IDF cyber defenders attended an international cyber defense exercise last week.
The exercise was initiated by the US Army Cyber Center of Excellence. Some 57 teams from 14 different countries participated in it.
The exercise itself – conducted online – was built on the concept of “capture the flag”; each team had to identify a cyber problem, solve it and then advance to the next stage.
The IDF sent cyber defenders from different parts of the military.
Cyber defenders are trained by the Computer Service Directorate and then sent to different units, such as the Air Force, Intelligence Corps, the navy and others, and within the units, their duty is to protect the network.
The exercise was meant to take place in the US but due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was conducted remotely.
The Israeli teams gathered in a civilian compound near the Israeli Signal Corps memorial in Yehud. Large-screen TVs were set up so the teams could see and contact their counterparts from around the globe.
Lt.-Col. O, a senior officer in the IDF’s Joint Cyber Defense Division who is in charge of International cooperations in the cyber field, told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that the participation of the defenders is a part of a general perception that aims to keep them in “operational tension.”
“It was an intensive experience,” he said. “It’s a race against the clock and you need to use all of your skills to cooperate with your teammates and indemnity and solve problems,” he said.
O. explained that while coronavirus halted many aspects of our lives, it did not pause the cybersphere. On the contrary – threats are just increasing.
“We were ordered by the IDF chief of staff to maintain operative fitness in light of the complicated reality that we’re experiencing,” he said. “COVID or not, we need to maintain high awareness on one hand and stay fit and able to act in light of various scenarios on the other.
“It is no secret that the threats in the cyber world are only increasing. As the world tends to use more and more technologies, we see more attempts to attack – especially in the last year [to] year and a half,” he added.
O. said that this exercise – despite being done remotely – allowed his soldiers to see and learn how other experts in their field operate.
“We had a chance to learn from our counterparts, and see how they work,” he said. “Despite getting to the same results, we had the opportunity to learn how they think,” he added.
He added that is the exercise, his soldiers practiced the skills needed for a cyber defender.
“The goal was to practice work in high intensity,” he said. “You are under time pressure, and you have to work. If you lose pace, you’re losing – and that’s the cyber world.
“Cyber is always looking for the anomaly when you’re not always sure whether it’s a technical error or an attack. You always need to think out of the box – and understand what the enemy is trying to achieve – and make quick decisions,” he added.
Cyberattacks, in their nature, are done in the global arena and are less visible than actual shots fired from one country to another. O. said that due to this nature, the IDF constantly works in cooperation with other countries, and keeps strengthening these ties.
“Unlike other spheres that the IDF operates within, the reality forces us to operate globally in partnerships,” he said. “Cyberattacks showed us that in many cases, it would not come in a direct way. It’s not Tehran-Tel Aviv.
“In many cases, an event [attack] will go through many servers and networks around the globe [until it reaches the target]. Then the question is not about dealing with the threat, but more about how do I create a situation in which I prevent it from getting into my network [in the first place].
“You do that in two ways – the first is deterrence – you make the enemy think twice before it hits ‘enter’. The second, you create close relations with partners, and with them, you protect them - and us.
“We’re building a strategic depth that helps us protect Israel and the IDF along with our partners,” he added.


Tags IDF cyber warfare cyber security israel US military cyber security Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel and the US must team up to tackle Iran safety issues - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Merav Michaeli resuscitate Labor?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
3

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
4

Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
5

GOP Congresswoman blamed deadly forest fire on Jewish space laser

Did a Jewish space laser cause the deadly forest fire in California?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by