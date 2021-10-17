The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF finds major used excessive force against activists, Palestinians

The investigation focused primarily on incidents of excessive force by the unit's commanding officer, which was caught on video.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 17, 2021 13:35
ONE OF the shattered windows in Hamamdeh family’s stone home in Khirbet al-Mufaqarah. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
ONE OF the shattered windows in Hamamdeh family’s stone home in Khirbet al-Mufaqarah.
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The head of the IDF unit that operated in two high-profile incidents in the South Hebron Hills in September will not be promoted for a three-year period and cannot attend any command or staff courses during that time, the army said on Sunday.
While stressing that "this is a valued officer who has been acting professionally and responsibly for years," the army said that the IDF major's "conduct in both incidents indicates a deviation from the professional norms and standards expected in such incidents."
The army released its statement after investigating an incident in which an IDF unit operated against a march by the left-wing NGO Combatants for Peace near the Avigayil outpost on September 17 and another one in which the same unit responded to a September 28 attack by settler and Jewish extremists against the Palestinian village of Khirbet al-Mufaqarah.
IDF soldiers clash with left-wing activists in South Hebron Hills (Credit: Combatants for Peace)
The IDF statement did not include a full investigation into the overall causes of either incident. It also did not address the stoning attack by settler and Jewish extremists on the Hamamdeh family home in which 3-year-old Muhammed suffered a head injury, was hospitalized and released.
The investigation instead focused primarily on incidents of excessive force by the unit's commanding officer, which was caught on video, and the operational management of the incidents.
The IDF commander in question had already been rebuked after the September 17 incident, in which he was shown violently shoving a left-wing Israeli protester. He was also taken to task for the use of stun grenades and the decision to blindfold one of the five Israeli detainees at the scene.
On Sunday, the IDF reiterated that such actions had been "wrong." and that the commander had also been wrong during the September 28 incident when he pushed a Palestinian who approached the scene.
The army said it took a particularly dim view of the commander's actions in the second incident, particularly since he had just been reprimanded for his operational shortcomings.
As part of its report, the IDF reiterated its claims that left-wing activists had acted violently against the soldiers who responded to the September 17 incident; the protesters have rejected such claims. The military similarly spoke of Palestinian stone-throwing against its soldiers during the September 28 incident.
MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) charged that the IDF had been too lenient in evaluating the actions of the army major.
"A major who attacked and wounded Israelis and Palestinians has gone unpunished," Raz said.
Instead of saying that "he will not be promoted," Raz said that the army should have "promoted [him] straight to trial for assault and grievous bodily harm."
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party) said the army should have presented the major with an award for defending the country instead of punishing him.
"It's forbidden to tie the hands of soldiers" who are out there saving lives, Ben-Gvir said, calling for an urgent meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to address the issue.


Tags Hebron IDF Palestinians West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel to hold social media companies liable for content - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jenny Aharon New

The Israeli-Polish rift can only be repaired by talking - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Itamar Marcus

A US consulate in Jerusalem will re-divide the city - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman

The Knesset needs an Aliyah Committee - opinion

 By DOV LIPMAN
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by