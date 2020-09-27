IDF Home Front Command equips coronavirus hotels for Yom Kippur

The IDF's Home Front Command will send a medic to every coronavirus quarantine hotel in order to assist those fasting on Sunday, according to the unit. All of the hotels have also been equipped with Shofars and proper meals for before and after the fast including 20% more food for beak fast meals. Meals for patients not fasting will also be available.
Special synagogues will be opened in each hotel so that those in quarantine can attend services. Ashkenazi and Sephardi torah scrolls and holiday prayer books have also been supplied.
Testing drive-thrus will remain open in some Arab localities, staffed by Magen David Adom volunteers. Epidemiological testing is expected to resume by 10:00 p.m. on Monday, after Yom Kippur.