IDF: Mandatory service shortened from 32 months to 30

Starting July 1rst, recruits to serve two and a half years. But the law might still change

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 1, 2020 11:04
IDF soldiers walk on Jaffa Street, Jerusalem, March 31, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
IDF soldiers walk on Jaffa Street, Jerusalem, March 31, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Mandatory military service for men has been shortened to 30-two-and-a-half years- from 32 months for all recruits drafting into the Israel Defense Forces starting on July 1st 2020, the IDF announced Wednesday.
The announcement sent to recruits by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit also states that the duration of their service may still change in the future.
 "We would like to note that there is a possibility that after the law has been enacted, it could be amended, so that if the duration of the mandatory service changes, the new law will apply to you.”
Women who volunteer to serve in positions where they serve the same amount of time as their male counterparts will also be subject to the new changes.
"If the duration of service is changed- the new law will apply to you as well,” the statement read.
Men served 36 months in the IDF for many years, but in 2015 their compulsory service was cut down to 32 as part of the IDF’s multi-year Gideon plan. Women serve a total of 24 months.


