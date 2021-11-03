The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF, NAVCENT holding amphibious drill in Eilat

IDF troops will include forces from the Maglan commando unit and from the Lotar anti-terrorism unit as well as from the School for Infantry Corps Professions and Squad Commanders.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 09:13
IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF began a joint bilateral amphibious exercise with the US Naval Forces Central Command’s (NAVCENT) 5th Fleet out of the Red Sea city of Eilat, the second time in less than a month.
NAVCENT’s 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade is leading the American participation in the drill which will also see some 500 troops from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, including a logistics battalion detachment, an infantry rifle company, a lightly armored reconnaissance company, and a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) platoon.
IDF troops will include forces from the Maglan commando unit and from the Lotar anti-terrorism unit as well as from the School for Infantry Corps Professions and Squad Commanders.
“The troops will take part in a multi-branch exercise for two weeks, in which they will train with counter-terrorism forces, commando forces and expose-attack forces, simulating warfare techniques in open areas and urban environments,” the IDF said.
The two-week-long drill will include scenarios in urban terrain, infantry live-firing, HIMARS live-fire, and rapid maneuvering training and more. It will also see forces hold discussions on various topics such as engineering, medical and explosive ordinance disposal.
“This exercise is part of the next chapter in the US Navy’s and Marine Corps’ longstanding relationship with Israel that is so vital to stability and security in the region,” Brig.-Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commanding general of the task force was quoted as saying.
Last month the Israeli Navy participated in a combined maritime security patrol with NAVCENT’s 5th Fleet in the Red Sea for the first time.
Three Israeli ships, the INS Eilat, and two patrol boats sailed alongside the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey and a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft that flew overhead.
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
The forces also drilled on search and rescue scenarios, air defense, high-value unit defense, small boat operations, as well as tactical defensive maneuvers.
The head of IDF naval operations Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari said at the time that the strategic cooperation between the forces is vital for regional security and that of the state of Israel.
Following the drill NAVCENT’s 5th Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper visited Israel, meeting with senior officers and discussing mutual maritime threats.
During the visit, Cooper held a series of meetings and briefings with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Commander of the Israeli Navy Vice Admiral David Saar Salama, the Head of the IDF’s International Cooperation Division Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin and others.
The US 5th Fleet’s area of operations encompasses some 2.5 million square miles and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean, and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Bab-el-Mandeb. 
With Israel’s addition, the region now comprises 21 countries.
The visit comes as a result of the transfer of the responsibility for Israel from the US Europe Command (EUCOM) to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).
It’s believed that the move will not only simplify the cooperation with American troops in the region but can also create the potential for a regional coalition with Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel against shared threats posed by Iran.
The 5th Fleet has sometimes clashed with Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf, and as tensions remain high, Israel’s addition can be seen as a message to Tehran.
On Tuesday evening Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his American counterpart Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about continued cooperation between the two allies “vis-a-vis Iranian regional entrenchment and its nuclear aspirations,” he wrote on his Twitter page.
“We agreed to meet soon to deepen our discussion on strategic issues and military cooperation,” he added.
Earlier this week the US Air Force flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key areas in the Middle East accompanied by allied aerial forces like Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.
The US Air Force heavy bomber, commonly called the "bone," was headed towards the Persian Gulf.
"The joint flight illustrates the continued strategic cooperation of the IDF with the United States in the area," the IDF said.


