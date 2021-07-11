IDF, Police cracking down on drug smuggling along Egyptian border

The Israeli army along with Israel Police have launched the Magen HaNegev program to crack down on lawlessness and drug and weapons smuggling along the Egyptian border, and improve overall security in the Negev.According to the military and the police, while crime such as weapons and drug smuggling has been rampant in the Negev for decades, they have only recently begun to view it as a risk to national security. “First there’s drug smuggling and then weapons are smuggled across the border and then you can have terror attacks,” one senior official explained.Over the years the 240-kilometer long border between Israel and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has seen numerous terror attacks and countless smuggling attempts. Cairo and Jerusalem have been reported by foreign press to have been closely cooperating in the Sinai peninsula in the fight against ISIS militants and smuggling since Egyptian strongman President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi rose to power.Sisi has waged extensive military operations against ISIS in the Sinai, and while the terror group has lost much of its strength, the group remains active and despite the small size continues to carry out deadly attacks on Egyptian security forces. In 2019, there were over 350 Egyptian troops and officers killed in between 3-10 attacks per week in the Sinai, the attacks dropped to 2-5 per week two years later after Cairo was able to regain control over certain villages in the restive peninsula.While the Islamic State is not an imminent threat to Israel, drug and weapons smuggling by Bedouin from the Sinai Peninsula into Israel remains a major concern for IDF troops who are stationed along the border.And according to IDF figures, there’s already been a decrease in the total amount of drugs smuggled across the border, by half.In 2019, there were a total of 350 smuggling attempts identified with 30 thwarted. The next year, out of a total of 280 smuggling attempts, the IDF thwarted some 60 and confiscated close to 400 large bags of drugs, 20 cars and arrested some 20 smugglers. Since January there have been 120 smuggling attempts with over 40 thwarted.The total cost of the drugs smuggled into Israel has decreased from $4 billion in 2019 to $1.86 billion in 2020.Launched in March, the Magen HaNegev program aims to fight against smuggling, infiltration across the border, thefts from military bases, and the cultivation of marijuana in live-fire zones.The program includes a dedicated recruitment of individuals who will receive combat training to guard IDF bases, a joint IDF/Israel police unit that will destroy drug greenhouses that are grown in live-fire zones throughout the Negev and reinforcement of police units in the Negev.As part of the program, the IDF and Israel Police’s Magen Unit launched the Magen Nitzana operation in early May focused on stamping out drug smuggling along the border with Egypt as well as thefts in both civilian communities and military bases. It also saw security forces focus on counter-terrorism and increased intelligence gathering.The operation, which took place in the area of Nitzana, was led by the Paran brigade in cooperation with the police, Shin Bet internal security agency, and other military forces as well as Nature and Parks Authority. During the operation troops were able to destroy 100 greenhouses including in the Tze’elim area and thwart several drug smuggling cells, arresting a number of operatives and seizing vehicles and large amounts of drugs.Though it lasted only two weeks, senior officers involved say that the mentality of the operation continues with IDF troops and police officers set on thwarting as many attempts as possible.In the majority of smuggling attempts, groups of men drive up to the border fence on the Egyptian side of the border and place ladders on the 10-foot-high fence that they quickly climb up and throw over bags of drugs to Israeli Bedouin smugglers waiting on the other side. While the IDF has been able to reduce the time it takes to arrive to such events to several minutes, the smugglers sometimes use drones and have military radios that alert them to troops who are on the way.But the IDF and police use advanced intelligence gathering means as well as helicopters and off-road vehicles to catch those involved in smuggling attempts, from the man picking up the drugs that were thrown over the fence to the head of the smuggling ring.According to the officers involved, most of the smuggling attempts happen in the middle of the night and there’s not one arrest that doesn’t end in violence or where the suspects disappear into the vast Negev desert before they are caught by the police.In some smuggling attempts, troops have also been fired upon leading them to fire back-sometimes killing the smugglers.According to IDF figures, there have been 20 violent arrests of those involved in smuggling since the beginning of the year. In 2020, there were 40 violent arrests and 50 violent arrests the previous year.Some 210,000 Bedouin live in the Negev Desert, 90,000 of them in unrecognized villages that are largely cut off from basic and municipal services and in structures that were built without permits placing them at risk of demolition by Israeli authorities.Those living in the unrecognized village suffer from extraordinarily high rates of unemployment and crime. With many living below the poverty line, the money that one can make by joining smuggling rings or stealing weapons from IDF bases is what drives the motivation for Bedouins.According to IDF figures, Israeli smugglers can make a profit of $50,000-$70,000 during one smuggling attempt that costs $150,000 while those on the Egyptian side of the fence can profit $25,000-$35,000 for an attempt that would cost them $50,000. For example, the head of the ring on the Israeli side would earn $10,000 (compared to $5,000 in Sinai), the lookout man could earn between $5,000-$10,000 and the courier could earn between $15,000-$20,000.And officers are aware that should they succeed in wiping out the drug and weapons smuggling across the border, there might be an increase in crime in the Negev-another thing that security forces are cracking down on.“It’s very challenging,” said one senior official. “There are strong incentives to smuggle and commit crimes.”And according to another officer, there’s no vacuum when one smuggler is caught.“When someone is caught there’s another family member who will take their spot. There’s too much money involved to have a void.”