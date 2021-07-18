IDF razes over 50 Palestinian structures during US envoy Amr's visit

The US and the international community have persistently spoken out against such demolitions, of which 400 have taken place this year, according to United Nations data.

That's more than the 393 structures razed in 2019. If the pace continues it is likely that more illegal Palestinian structures will be demolished this year that than the 664 that were razed last year.

When quizzed about the matter on Friday State Department Deputy Spokeswoman Jalina Porter frowned on such action.

"We believe it is critical to refrain from any unilateral steps that increase tensions and make it more difficult to advance a negotiated two-state solution, and of course, this includes demolition," Porter said.

"President [Joe] Biden, now obviously Secretary [Antony] Blinken as well, have always said that the US will center our foreign policy on human rights, and that has not changed," she explained.

According to the UN, the IDF on July 14 confiscated 49 structures in the Palestinian Bedouin herding community of Ras al Tin, displacing 84 people, including 53 children.

The community is located in Area C of the West Bank , near the Palestinian city of Ramallah. The community was in the news in 2020, when the IDF, according to the UN, twice demolished a "ceiling used for the community’s sole school" as well as "chairs and building material."

Separately the IDF on July 15 also confiscated a structure which housed a family of eight, including six children in the Palestinian herding village of Humsa in the Jordan Valley.

It followed the demolition the week before of 30 structures in the herding village Humsa - Al-Baqi’a. The IDF has already moved against Palestinian and Bedouin families in Humsa numerous times this years.

Both Humsa and Ras al Tin are located in IDF firing zones. The UN, the European Union and the US have opposed the demolitions on humanitarian grounds. The UN and the EU have argued that the Palestinians have a right to shelter in a situation where Israel's Civil Administration rarely grants building permits in Area C of the West Bank which is under IDF military and civilian control.

The Israeli Right has argued that the illegal Palestinian construction is part of a deliberate plan by the Palestinian Authority to seize control of Area C to prevent the application of Israeli sovereignty over that territory.

The US and Israel have clashed in recent weeks over Israel's policy of demolishing the family home of Palestinians indicted for or found guilty of terror attack in which Israelis are killed.

Earlier this month it took down the family homes of Palestinian-American Muntasir Shalabi indicted for killing Yehuda Guetta, 19, at the Tapuach junction terror attack in May.

Still there was little public tension around the visit of Amr, who is US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israel and Palestinian Affairs.

Upon its conclusion the State Department said he has "productive" meetings with Israelis and Palestinians. He was "guided by the objective of the United States to advance equal measures of freedom, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike in ways that are tangible, and achievable in the near term and beyond," the State Department explained.

"His visit successfully advanced the goal of deepening understanding with Israelis and Palestinians in this regard," it added.

"The current focus of the United States is on improving the situation on the ground and relations between Israelis and Palestinians, which together are important in their own right, and are also important as a means ultimately to advance towards a comprehensive peace," the State Department said on Friday after Amr departed.