Hady Amr likely to be US consul-general to Palestinians

Amr would work out of a re-established US Consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem, which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced last month. Then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he would oppose a consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem, which is sovereign Israeli land.

A source close to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that, while Bennett has an opinion on the matter, he will not make any statements on it without coordinating with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. A spokesman for Lapid said he is just getting into the office and needs time to formulate his policy.

The State Department would not confirm or deny Amr’s appointment nor whether the issue of a consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem came up in Blinken’s congratulations phone call with Lapid on Sunday night.



Amr is thought to be one of the main engines behind the Biden administration's planned unconditional restoration of aid to the Palestinians, via the UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and their descendants, and NGOs. Last month, the Biden administration dispatched Amr to the region to encourage a de-escalation between Israel and Hamas during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

He met with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, among other Israeli officials, as well as prominent Israeli Arab figures.

Amr is the only Biden administration appointee focused on Israeli-Palestinian issues. The administration has yet to announce an ambassador to Israel, nor an envoy for peace talks, which many presidents appoint.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Amr was a policy analyst and economist who worked in the Clinton and Obama administrations, as well as the World Bank and World Economic Forum. He was the founding director of the Brookings Institution's Doha Center in Qatar, founded in 2008.

In the Obama administration, Amr worked on projects like allowing 3G Internet networks in Gaza, and getting humanitarian aid into Gaza during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Amr is seeking an incremental approach to improve the situation in the region, Axios reported earlier this year, because the Biden administration doesn't view an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement as possible in the near future. Israeli officials who have worked with Amr described him as pragmatic and focused on humanitarian issues.

But Amr has also faced criticism from pro-Israel voices, based on his writing from the early 2000s. He warned that Arabs "will never forget what the Israeli people...have done to Palestinian children. And there will be thousands who will seek to avenge these brutal murders of innocents." He accused Israel of having a "crude objective of disgrace and revenge that has little to do with security."

Another criticism has been of his leading the Doha Center, backed by Qatar, which is also a leading funder of Hamas.