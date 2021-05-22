The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF recommends harsh military response for every Gaza rocket

The IDF believes that following the blow to Hamas' defense array (the Metro) it will be able to carry out targeted and accurate attacks on terrorist targets and infrastructure in Gaza when necessary.

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV  
MAY 22, 2021 20:24
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrive at the IDF's Airforce control room in the Kirya military headquarters in order to oversee the IDF's extensive attacks on Hamas's tunnel system. (photo credit: GPO/KOBI GIDEON)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrive at the IDF's Airforce control room in the Kirya military headquarters in order to oversee the IDF's extensive attacks on Hamas's tunnel system.
(photo credit: GPO/KOBI GIDEON)
In recent discussions taking place among IDF senior commanders, it was agreed to suggest a harsh response for every single rocket launched from Gaza - a dramatically different approach than that implemented in recent years. The IDF has identified Hamas operatives deploying throughout the Gaza Strip to prevent anyone from approaching the fence and launching rockets toward Israel.
The IDF believes that following the blow to Hamas' defense array (the Metro underground tunnel system,) it will be able to carry out targeted and accurate attacks on terrorist targets and infrastructure in Gaza when necessary, as it did between 2006-2008.
IDF estimations consider Yahya Sinwar to be the catalyst that escalated the situation with Israel even more so than Hamas' military chief Mohamed Deif. More than the riots in Jerusalem - from Sheikh Jarrah to Damascus Gate, the Temple Mount and the cancellation of the Palestinian elections, the IDF believes that Sinwar's shifted policy that has fueled the conflict is mainly the results of the last round of elections in Gaza that almost saw him lose his own seat.
IDF officials consider this to be a changing point for Sinwar, which has led to changed on the ground, characterizing his latest policies as "messianic and religious." In a recent briefing held in southern Israel amid the operation in Gaza, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi said that "Yahya Sinwar tried to be the protector of Jerusalem and turned out to be the destroyer of Gaza."
Intelligence officials have noted that the military wing of Hamas is disappointed for not being able to reach significant achievements beyond firing rockets toward Israel. Hamas is currently busy asking itself what it actually got out of the operation, the officials added.  
Regarding Sinwar, Israel has not identified any remorse or recognition of his strategic mistakes. Either way, the IDF sees great importance in defining a post-operation plan of action for exercising military force. Other issues that the IDF is urging the political echelon to address as soon as possible include the Palestinian elections and the issue of the Israeli captives in Gaza.
This article was originally published in Hebrew by Maariv, the Jerusalem Post's sister publication, and translated into English by Tobias Siegal.


