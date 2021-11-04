The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF reprimands commanders after Shayetet 13 accidents

After a series of safety incidents, a number of commanders were reprimanded in Shayetet 13.

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 09:10
A joint drill between the IDF’s elite Shayetet 13 navy commandos and US Army Special Forces (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A joint drill between the IDF’s elite Shayetet 13 navy commandos and US Army Special Forces
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Following the accident of the classified vessels during a naval commando training first published in Maariv two weeks ago, a series of command measures were taken in Shayetet 13.
A combat officer with the rank of major who commanded one of the vessels and was responsible for the professional field in the unit, was removed from his position in the unit and placed in another position outside the naval commando in the naval arm.
In addition to him, the commander of the training, a combat officer in the position of captain, was reprimanded by the commander of Shayetet 13. The other vessel commander, an officer with the rank of lieutenant who was involved in the accident, will not perform command duties in which he is required to command operational vessels for three months until a re-examination of his return to the command of the unit's operational vessels.
More than two weeks ago, as reported in Maariv, during a summarizing training of senior soldiers in the unit, an accident occurred in which there were no casualties, but heavy damage was done to the vessel. During the training, at the time of departure for the training mission, one of the vessels commanded by an officer with the rank of major, who was effectively removed from the unit, collided violently with another vessel.
The operational investigations revealed that there were command and professional errors in the incident. The decision to aggravate the punishment of the officer with the rank of major beyond his being a soldier in the unit is because he is also responsible for the professional field related to the operational vessels in the naval commando. In addition, it emerged that along with professional errors he committed, he also deviated from the professional procedures required for a figure classified as a malfunction and a disciplinary offense. Therefore, it was accordingly decided to aggravate his sentence.
A joint drill between the IDF’s elite Shayetet 13 navy commandos and US Army Special Forces (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)A joint drill between the IDF’s elite Shayetet 13 navy commandos and US Army Special Forces (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
As reported in Maariv, after this accident and following a series of safety incidents including two serious incidents in the technical squadron in Shayetet 13, in which a soldier was seriously injured in a fire in one of the vessels during routine care and in another incident, a female soldier's finger was cut off, it was decided to stop training for a week in order to study and draw lessons in the areas of safety and routine in the elite unit.
In addition to the command investigation, a Military Police investigation is being conducted on these incidents. When this is over, it appears that measures on the command level will be taken in these cases as well. The IDF Spokespersons Unit said in response that "following the vessel accident in Squadron 13, an investigation was conducted, the conclusions of which included a recommendation to take measures on the command level against those involved."


Tags IDF accident Navy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas: Israel's most unpredictable politician - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by