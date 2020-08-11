IDF scales back troop reinforcements along Lebanon border

As tensions along Israel’s northern border subsides, the IDF began to scale back troop reinforcements and other heightened security measures along the border with Lebanon.“In accordance with the continuous situational assessment taking place in the IDF, some of the restrictions on military vehicles have been removed and a number of roadblocks have been opened in the area of the northern border,” the IDF said in a statement, adding that “in addition, pinpoint scale-backs of reinforcement troops in the area have begun.” The IDF had deployed troop reinforcements as well as precision fire and enhanced field intelligence in the area as well as prohibited military vehicles from driving along certain roads along the border three weeks ago over concerns of an attack by Hezbollah.While it’s been assessed by the IDF and defense officials that the Lebanese terror group would not carry out an attack following the devastating explosion in Beirut last week, the remaining troops in the area have nevertheless been ordered to remain at a heightened state of readiness.On Tuesday morning the IDF carried out an operational activity with tanks in an enclave along the Lebanese border in the area of Yiftach. The military said the activity included patrols, scans, and intelligence gathering activity by armored and infantry forces.“The activity took place within the territory of the State of Israel and in coordination with relevant parties,” the IDF said in a statement, adding that it will continue to maintain increased readiness and will act through proactive measures near the border to protect the residents of the north and to exercise the sovereignty of the State of Israel.”Israel has been bracing for a possible attack by the group after an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria on July 20 killed a member of the terror group.Hezbollah said at the time a response to the deadly strike was "inevitable” leading Israel to deploy troop reinforcements along with advanced intelligence, and precision fire systems to its northern borders and ban military vehicles from driving on roads adjacent to the borders.Until a week later when a group of up to five armed Hezbollah militants attempted to infiltrate into Israel, crossing several meters into Israeli territory on Mount Dov leading IDF troops to fire artillery shells towards the cell, forcing them back into Lebanon without firing at IDF troops.The cell had been spotted moving slowly towards Israel by field observers who kept them under their surveillance for several hours before they crossed into Israel and were engaged by IDF troops.Though Hezbollah denied the IDF’s account, the military says it has footage of the failed attack from several angles, including showing the cell climbing up Har Dov in the contested Sheeba Farms. But the IDF has yet to release the footage and remained on high alert along the northern borders for additional attacks.A week later a group of up to five armed Hezbollah militants attempted to infiltrate into Israel, crossing several meters into Israeli territory on Mount Dov leading IDF troops to fire artillery shells towards the cell, forcing them back into Lebanon without firing at IDF troops.Though Hezbollah denied the IDF’s account, the military says it had footage of the failed attack from several angles and remained on high alert along the northern borders for additional attacks.One week later, and several dozens of kilometers away on the border with Syria, IDF troops foiled an attempt to place explosive devices along the border fence. The four-member cell was killed by an IDF force on the ground and aircraft.The action taken against the cell placing the explosives on the border fence was later followed by Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian regime positions.