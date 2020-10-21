IDF seals the room of alleged killer of St.-Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal

The IDF sealed the room of Nizmi Abu Bakar on Wednesday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. Abu Bakar allegedly killed soldier Amit Ben Yigal by throwing a rock at his head during a military operation in May.The attack took place near Abu Bakar's home in the village of Yabad, near the West Bank city of Jenin. The IDF sealed the room by nailing metal sheeting to cover the windows and hanging barbed wire in the room to prevent entry. The sealing comes after the High Court of Justice halted the IDF's planned demolition of Abu Bakar's home that would have rendered Abu Bakar’s wife and eight children, who were not connected to the attack in any way, homeless. The court said that Abu Bakar is expected to serve a lengthy time in prison and the demolition would only harm his family who had no connection to the attack. Ben Yigal, 21 years old from Ramat Gan, was posthumously promoted to the rank of staff-sergeant.Cody Levine and Anna Ahronheim contributed.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });