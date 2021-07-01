IDF senior commander collapses, dies during combat exercise

Lt.-Col. Sharon Asman, who just two day ago took command of the Nahal Brigade, collapsed and died on Thursday during a combat fitness drill.

The incident took place at the Beit Lid military base in central Israel. He received medical treatment on the spot before being pronounced dead.

The circumstances of his death are under investigation.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett send his condolences to the family, saying that “Asman was one of the best” who “contributed his best years to maintaining Israel’s security. His untimely death is an unfortunate and painful event.”

Asman, who was 43 years old and a father to two, enlisted in the Nahal Brigade in 1997 and held several command positions during 25 years of service where he held a number of field, command, staff and training positions.

He participated in fighting in the security zone in southern Lebanon

He served as an officer in the Operations Division of the brigade, commander of the 931th Shaham Battalion during Operation Protective Edge, commander of the Etzion and Benyamin Brigades and more.

הלב נשבר עם מותו בטרם עת של מח"ט הנח"ל אל"מ שרון אסמן. שרון, הוביל לוחמים בכל הגזרות, לוחם ייחודי שצמח בחטיבת הנח"ל לאורך כל שרשרת הפיקוד. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) July 1, 2021

Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed condolences to Asman's family on Thursday, while noting his personal acquaintance with Asman. |It broke my heart to hear about the untimely death of commander of the Nahal Brigade Col. Sharon Asman. Sharon led combat soldiers in all areas of their service. He was a unique soldier throughout the entire command chain, Gantz tweeted. "I remember him well, as a platoon commander during Operation Protective Edge, and as a commander who led soldiers into the Gaza Strip. He was always focused on the mission, and exemplified heroism and internal peace that characterized him so well ... I send my deepest condolences to his family," he added.

ברוך דיין האמת. אבדן כבד. תנחומי הכנים למשפחתו היקרה ולפקודיו. https://t.co/TKU4z6jqBs July 1, 2021

President Isaac Herzog joined Gantz in sending his condolences to the Asman family later on Thursday, referring to the tragic incident as a "heavy loss."

Shomer will return to command the Nahal Brigade following Asman’s death.

The military police have opened an investigation into his death and when it is completed it will submitted to the military prosecutor’s office.