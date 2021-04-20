If Hezbollah attacks Israel it will bear severe consequences - Gantz

“The IDF is in a state of readiness across the entire northern border and is certainly optimally prepared on the Lebanese front,” Gantz said.

"We are aware of attempts by Hezbollah to challenge us, including through new tactics, and we are prepared to face any threat. If Hezbollah challenges the IDF and the State of Israel, it will bear very, very severe consequences and I hope it doesn’t do so.”

Gantz was accompanied by senior IDF officers, and observed a training session simulating combat on Lebanese soil. He then held a situational assessment, and visited an underground tunnel dug by Hezbollah which was neutralized by the IDF.