IDF soldier rescued after falling into pit during training

A soldier was rescued with light wounds on Wednesday evening after falling into a pit during military training near Nehusha, south of Beit Shemesh, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.
The soldier was rescued while conscious and transferred to a hospital. His family was notified.
Emergency teams arrived in the area earlier in the evening and located the soldier, a combat soldier from an elite unit who was present at the scene as part of training, while conscious and complaining of pain in his legs. The background of the incident is under investigation.
Jerusalem District Police stated that volunteers from the Etzion-Yehuda rescue unit, including search, medical and rescue teams, were called to the area along with police forces. Troops from Unit 669 of the Israeli Air Force and fire crews were also called in to assist in the rescue.