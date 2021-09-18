The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF teams to provide care for COVID-19 patients treated at home

Operation Hand in Hand is a joint effort of the IDF's Medical Corps, the Health Ministry and Israel's healthcare providers to take strain off Israeli hospitals.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 02:37
IDF medical teams that will treat Israeli coronavirus patients in their homes. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers will assist Israelis who are in their homes, sick with the coronavirus, as part of a new operation dubbed "Hand in Hand." IDF doctors and nurses, aided by soldiers from the IDF's Technological and Logistics Directorate, will provide medical care for these patients. 
The operation is a joint effort of the IDF's Medical Corps, the Health Ministry and Israel's healthcare providers. It will aim to take off some of the strain from Israeli hospitals and strengthen Israel's community medicine.
Some 10 teams, each consisting of a doctor, a nurse and a driver have been assigned to the operation. The teams will make daily visits to the homes of coronavirus patients to provide medical care for them and they will be in touch with patients and their families to monitor their condition.
A hotline will also be available for patients as part of the operation, staffed by senior IDF medical personnel.
The operation is set up for 250 patients as of Friday, and the Medical Corps is prepared to expand operations if necessary.
IDF medical teams that will treat Israeli coronavirus patients in their homes (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).IDF medical teams that will treat Israeli coronavirus patients in their homes (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).


