IDF to consider naming close to two-decade long campaign in South Lebanon

The appointment of the committee, done with the approval of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, will be headed by former Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen.(ret.) Shaul Mofaz who was the top military officer when the IDF withdrew from the South Lebanon Security Belt.

The committee members will be the IDF's Manpower Directorate head Maj.-Gen. Moti Almoz, Commander of the Northern Corps Maj.-Gen. Yaakov Banjo, Commander of the Military Colleges Maj.-Gen. Itai Veruv, President of the Military Court of Appeals Maj.-Gen. Doron Piles as well as Maj. Gen. (res.) Giora Eiland, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Moshe Kaplinsky, and Maj.-Gen. (res.) Ido Nehushtan.

The committee will look at various criteria including naming the campaign and awarding a medal to soldiers who took served in the Southern Lebanon Security Belt from 1985-2000, the qualifying period for receiving the medal, and other eligibility criteria.

The committee will give its recommendations on the matter to Kochavi and Gantz in the coming months.

IDF troops first entered Lebanon in 1978 to root out Palestinian terrorists. While it withdrew from most of the country in 1985, Israel kept control of a 1,000 sq. km. security buffer zone 20 km. deep, thinking that the troops there would be able to prevent the terror attacks that plagued the civilians of the North in the 70s and 80s.

Though official numbers put IDF casualties at 256, with roughly two dozen soldiers killed per year, the unofficial number stands at 675. That number does not include those who were wounded during their time in Lebanon, and, especially, it does not take into account all those who came back with psychological wounds.

