IDF's 2020 picture of the year decided on by just 6 votes

The photo, taken during an exercise by the Israeli Air Force's Airborne Combat Rescue And Evacuation Unit 669, was released alongside four other top ranked photos.

Second place: Unit 669 training in the Kinneret

Unit 669 training in the Kinneret (Credit: Amit Agronov)

Third place: Swearing in ceremony of Golani soldiers injured in ramming attack



Swearing in ceremony of Golani soldiers injured in ramming attack. (Credit: Lev Arpishkin)

In February, 12 IDF soldiers were wounded in a vehicular ramming attack in central Jerusalem. The Golani soldiers passing by the First Station, a popular entertainment spot on the city’s David Remez Street, during a heritage tour ahead of their swearing in ceremony at the Western Wall. The soldiers were sworn in later that day, despite their injuries.

Fourth place: Preliminary battalion exercise of the Search and Rescue Brigade



Preliminary battalion exercise of the Search and Rescue Brigade. (Credit: Tamar Shem Tov)

Fifth place: Commando Brigade's Egoz Unit training



Commando Brigade's Egoz Unit training. (Credit: Yoav Klein)

The IDF's picture of the year of 2020 has been selected out of 20 pictures, winning with just six votes, the IDF announced on Wednesday.