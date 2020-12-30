IDF's 2020 picture of the year decided on by just 6 votes

The IDF's picture of the year of 2020 has been selected out of 20 pictures, winning with just six votes, the IDF announced on Wednesday.
The photo, taken during an exercise by the Israeli Air Force's Airborne Combat Rescue And Evacuation Unit 669, was released alongside four other top ranked photos.
Second place: Unit 669 training in the Kinneret
Third place: Swearing in ceremony of Golani soldiers injured in ramming attack
In February, 12 IDF soldiers were wounded in a vehicular ramming attack in central Jerusalem. The Golani soldiers passing by the First Station, a popular entertainment spot on the city’s David Remez Street, during a heritage tour ahead of their swearing in ceremony at the Western Wall. The soldiers were sworn in later that day, despite their injuries.
Fourth place: Preliminary battalion exercise of the Search and Rescue Brigade
Fifth place: Commando Brigade's Egoz Unit training