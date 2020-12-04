The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF's elite Givati Brigade soldiers march alongside disabled comrades

The IDF is renowned as one of the only armies in the world which incorporates young people with special needs into its ranks.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
DECEMBER 4, 2020 02:31
Dozens of soldiers from the elite Givati Brigade hiked alongside their SIU comrades in an unforgettable masa kumta, December 3, 2020. (photo credit: SPECIAL IN UNIFORM)
Dozens of soldiers from the elite Givati Brigade hiked alongside their SIU comrades in an unforgettable masa kumta, December 3, 2020.
(photo credit: SPECIAL IN UNIFORM)
To honor Israel's disabled population as part of Israel's nationwide events marking the 2020 International Day for Persons with Disabilities, the IDF’s Givati Brigade set out on a heartwarming ‘beret journey’ honoring special soldiers and volunteers who participate in its world-acclaimed military inclusion program.
Israel may take pride in the fact that it's making significant progress in the way it treats its disabled citizens. A recent survey found that the general attitude of Israelis towards people with disabilities is improving, despite and perhaps because of the coronavirus pandemic.
And the Israeli military is no exception. In fact, it's renowned as one of the only armies in the world which incorporates young people with special needs into its ranks. 
The inclusion of disabled people into the IDF is done primarily through an IDF program called Special in Uniform (SIU,) a remarkable organization that integrates young people with autism and various physical and mental disabilities into the IDF, and subsequently into Israeli society, by helping its graduates adapt to the workforce and Israeli society in meaningful ways.
On Thursday, in a special event marking the International Day for Persons with Disabilities in the IDF, dozens of soldiers from the elite Givati Brigade hiked alongside their SIU comrades in an unforgettable masa kumta (beret journey,) a ceremonial journey privates take during their basic training, at the end of which they are granted their colored beret, marking the army corps they belong to. 
Dozens of soldiers from the elite Givati Brigade hiked alongside their SIU comrades in an unforgettable masa kumta, December 3, 2020. (Credit: Special in Uniform)Dozens of soldiers from the elite Givati Brigade hiked alongside their SIU comrades in an unforgettable masa kumta, December 3, 2020. (Credit: Special in Uniform)
Setting out from the Tzur Hanegev Military Base in southern Israel, the group embarked on their journey after a rousing round of applause for the participants. As they marched, they cheered for the Givati brigade, hiking the entire way to the Home Front Command Base where they were greeted by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli, and commander of the Home Front Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin.
Gantz, Shmuli and Gordin met with soldiers from SIU and heard about the various roles and positions they hold, as well as their dreams for the future. The soldiers also shared their role in combating the coronavirus pandemic as part of their positions in the IDF's Home Front Command.
"I want to thank you," Gantz told the soldiers. "A modern society should make sure that no-one is left behind, no matter the challenge they face." Gantz thanked Shmuli for the work the Welfare Ministry has done in order to help integrate people with disabilities into Israeli society. 
"People with disabilities are first and foremost equals who have impressive capabilities and aspirations ... It's our decision whether we choose to focus on one's disability or capability," Shmuli said. "Integrating people with disabilities into the IDF doesn't only contribute to their quality of life and sense of accomplishment, it's a contribution to our country and society," he added.  
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli, and commander of the Home Front Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin meet with people with disabilities who volunteer in the IDF, December 4, 2020. (Credit: Elad Malka)Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli, and commander of the Home Front Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin meet with people with disabilities who volunteer in the IDF, December 4, 2020. (Credit: Elad Malka)
Roy Asher, a young man with autism who volunteers for Special in Uniform shared his feelings about this special day.  “Marching alongside the famous Givat soldiers is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity made all the more special because they relate to us as equals. I feel like their equal too. Here, dressed in my uniform and serving the IDF, I’ve come to feel that my autism is behind me. I overcame it the day when I was inducted into the army.”
Participating in today’s march honoring soldiers with disabilities, Lt. Colonel Tal Ophir shared that “I’m privy to the enormous willpower manifested by [SIU soldiers] that motivates them to get up every morning and do their part to defend our nation and homeland. Often, regular soldiers will gripe about waking up early or field training. But when we have this group of hardworking kids among us, and we watch them toil, struggle and succeed, we say, ‘Wow! Look what we have to learn from these people. They are so inspiring!’.” 
Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli, and commander of the Home Front Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin meet with people with disabilities who volunteer in the IDF, December 4, 2020. (Credit: Elad Malka)Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli, and commander of the Home Front Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin meet with people with disabilities who volunteer in the IDF, December 4, 2020. (Credit: Elad Malka)
Military service is a rite of passage of sorts for Israeli high school graduates, as well as the gateway to a successful career and future. While young adults with disabilities were traditionally excluded from conscription, much has changed since the founding of Special in Uniform. 
Since 2014, over 650 young disabled people have completed their service thanks to SIU on 35 different bases. The program was established by Lend A Hand to A Special Child in cooperation with JNF-USA. The program was founded to give everyone a right to fulfil their potential and be accepted into society, regardless of any disability. 

Eli Mandelbaum contributed to this report. 


Tags Benny Gantz IDF special needs home front command israeli special forces IDF Soldiers Itzik Shmuli people with disabilities givati brigade Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan is Israel's essential, and often neglected, partner By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gantz should have known better than to trust Netanyahu - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The secret to Diego Maradona's underserved glory - opinion By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Saying goodbye to Benny Gantz once the government falls - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by