IDF's Ghost multi-dimensional unit completes first drill

The IDF’s new “Ghost” multi-dimensional combat unit has finished its first large-scale drill, using new innovative fighting methods and capabilities.The unit was formed at the beginning of 2020 as part of the military’s Momentum multi-year program to meet new challenges posed by Israel’s enemies. Troops come from units in the infantry, combat engineers including troops from the elite Yahalom and Gadsar reconnaissance battalions, paratroopers, artillery, the Oketz canine unit, the Duvdevan commando unit as well as air force (including pilots) and field intelligence. The drill was held under the command of the unit's commander, Lt.-Col E., led Brig.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman, the commander of 98th Paratroopers Division and the head of the Ground Forces Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick.Calling the drill a “significant step in the process of the unit’s performance,” the military said troops practiced and applied “innovative, multi-forced and multi-dimensional fighting methods” which were developed in the unit as well as in various branches and arrays of the military, including the Air Force, Military Intelligence, C4I and other artillery units.As part of the drill, troops also used “groundbreaking” methods and capabilities that were developed in collaboration with a variety of Israeli defense industries and will be integrated into other maneuvering divisions in the IDF in the coming years of the multi-year program. Troops also used small drones and remote-controlled armed robots.During a visit by the General Staff, troops struck targets with live fire for the first time using a new technique developed by the unit. Using a fighter jet and directed by combat teams on the ground, targets were hit in a short period of time.In addition, the unit’s combat high fire capabilities were practiced as well as combat engineering and capabilities from the armored corps.During a visit by the General Staff, troops struck targets with live fire for the first time using a new technique developed by the unit. Using a fighter jet and combat team on the ground, targets were hit in a short period of time.Calling the drill a “significant milestone” for the unit, Finkelman said it showed progress in the "development of innovative combat capabilities and methods alongside the integration of ground forces."“We will continue to learn, change, improve and increase the readiness of the ground forces for the next war,” he said.The Head of the IAF’s Air Support and Helicopter Division Brig.-Gen. Noam Riff said that many officers from the division as well those in the multi-dimensional unit as the various platforms took part in the drill showed “all the capabilities the Air Force provides for combat in an urban area, which the IDF is likely to encounter in the next campaign.”The ‘Momentum’ multi-year plan was formulated with new concepts and methods of warfare that have been adapted to the challenges of the urban battlefield saturated with enemy fire.If in previous wars troops could visualize the enemy in one clear location, today’s enemy is decentralized and much harder to visualize. They have become time-sensitive targets that challenge the IDF to strike them immediately after they are detected before they disappear once again.As such, the IDF will spread capabilities to all the operational-end units (battalions and companies), in order to get all different branches to work together in maneuvering and defense. There will also be a digital transformation in the IDF, where all troops will be connected-from the pilot in the sky to the platoon commander on the ground.The new unit, which will serve as a muti-force maneuvering force with high combat capabilities, will fight on all fronts and terrain to locate, expose, and destroy enemy forces according to the relevant threats.The drill, the military said was planned ahead of time as part of the 2020 training schedule. Additional drills will take place in the future, with each relevant unit adding additional operational capabilities to the unit’s arsenal.