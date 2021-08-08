The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF’s Keren Hajioff is top candidate for Bennett’s English spokesperson

Hajioff has not been officially appointed to the role yet. The Prime Minister’s Office and Hajioff would not confirm that she is the likely choice for the job.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 8, 2021 14:41
IDF Northern Command Spokesperson Maj. Keren Hajioff. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The Spokesperson for the IDF's Northern Command Maj. Keren Hajioff is the leading candidate for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's spokesperson to the foreign press, sources close to the prime minister have said.
Hajioff, 30, grew up in London and was a member of the religious-Zionist youth movement Bnei Akiva, and decided to move to Israel after a gap year at age 18.
She holds an M.A. in Political Communications from Bar-Ilan University. She began her IDF career as an artillery instructor but eventually moved to foreign relations and public diplomacy. 
Hajioff was the head of the IDF's social media in 2018-2020 and has been the spokesperson of the Northern Command for the past year.
"Israel was important to me and I didn’t feel it was fair that others would have to serve in the army to ensure it could be a home for me as well," she told Aish.com earlier this year. "We would spend hours on end during the night in the field, sometimes literally covered in mud, but I would wake up so grateful and excited knowing I was living a dream. I was literally defending the State of Israel."
Hajioff has not been officially appointed to the role yet. The Prime Minister’s Office and Hajioff would not confirm that she is the likely choice for the job.
A source in Jerusalem said that Hajioff’s candidacy is supported by Bennett’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Shimrit Meir, who declined to comment.
The role of foreign media spokesperson for the prime minister has remained empty since Mark Regev left last month.
Regev, 61, a Foreign Ministry professional, served as the senior adviser to Netanyahu for foreign affairs and international communications. He held the spokesman position from 2007, when Ehud Olmert was prime minister, until 2016, when he was appointed ambassador to the UK, and returned in 2020.


