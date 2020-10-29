IDF’s “Lethal Arrow” comes to an end

The IDF’s Lethal Arrow drill with thousands of troops from various branches of the military simulating war with Hezbollah and proxy groups in countries far from Israel’s borders came to a close on Thursday.The exercise took place after the military completed several offensive plans for the northern front and was aimed to improve the IDF’s offensive capabilities at all echelons from Chief of Staff down to troops in the field. The drill, a senior officer said, was aimed to improve the IDF’s offensive capabilities and simulated a multi-front war with Hezbollah in Lebanon as well as terror groups in the Gaza Strip and proxy groups in countries that don’t border Israel. Scenarios included heavy rocket fire as well as infiltrations into communities on the Lebanese border.“We are preparing for a significant attack from the north and at the same time we can’t be surprised by attacks from the east from various ranges,” he said. “We are at war with an enemy with an arsenal of thousands of rockets and we are taking into account that there would be attacks from the east as well.”Though he wouldn’t mention which country or countries Israel was expecting to see attacks from, he said Israel’s Air Force can get to countries “very far away.”Dubbed “Lethal Arrow,” the general staff drill saw troops from various branches of the military including the Air Force, Navy, and the Ground Forces including the newly formed multidimensional Ghost Unit as well as troops from the Intelligence Directorate, Technological, and Logistics Directorate, and Cyber Defense Directorate.The exercise saw activity by IDF fighter jets – including the F-35 stealth fighter jets – attack helicopters, and other aircraft as well as naval vessels as well as physical maneuvers by infantry.“The aim of the exercise is to improve the IDF’s offensive capabilities at all echelons while implementing the Victory concept and generating new procedures between key headquarters,” the military said in a statement.“The drill is very relevant because we have to prepare for every scenario,” said Lt.-Col. Amir Fridman, operations chief of staff of the drill told The Jerusalem Post during a break from the drill earlier in the week. “We need to prepare the IDF for war in the north and all possible scenarios.”According to Fridman, he and his team went down to the smallest of details when building the drill, something “that is really not simple.”“It takes time because we got down into the details, from the general staff to the tactics in the field, and took all the different corps and figured out how to connect them into one story and challenge them as one connected body, not separate,” he said, adding that “you need to know the other side as well, and challenge each and every level of the military.”Fridman explained that the exercise focused on multi-dimensional warfare that is a key part of the IDF’s Momentum multi-year plan to quickly and efficiently defeat the enemy.“The connections between all branches of the military will make it so that information will get transferred fast and will allow for a faster defeat of the enemy,” he explained.Another senior officer who took part in the drill said that the cooperation with the air force allowed troops to hit more targets in a significantly shorter period of time than before.“We increased the link between the targets and the armaments and today a battalion commander gets an attack from the air against the target that he is maneuvering towards, within 20 minutes,” the senior officer explained. “We increased our goals from 50-60 targets in the past to around 150 goals this week.”A third senior officer who took part in the drill explained that as a war with Hezbollah would see intensive rocket fire on the home front, including precision missile fire, the Air Force has to increase its ability to strike targets deep inside enemy territory with the help of maneuvering ground forces.The exercise, he said, “was a leap forward in the cooperation between the Air Force and the Ground Forces for scenarios on all fronts... from taking targets and striking them to being in direct contact with ground forces and working with them so when the day comes we will work together to take out the enemy.”The drill is taking place as tensions remain high along Israel’s border with Lebanon as the IDF has been bracing for a possible attack by the terror group after an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria on July 20 killed one of its members.Hezbollah said at the time that a response to the deadly strike was “inevitable,” and though the military has scaled back troop reinforcements and other heightened security measures, the remaining troops in the area have been ordered to remain in a heightened state of readiness.Hezbollah has an estimated arsenal of between 130,000-150,000 missiles and rockets – the majority of them facing Israel’s civilian home front and strategic infrastructure.According to a security source who spoke to Lebanon’s Daily Star, the group drafted extra reservists to the border region “as a precaution” that the drill could be a “plot to launch a limited attack” on Hezbollah targets.While the exercise does not simulate what the Northern Command is currently dealing with, “the drill is very relevant because we have to prepare for every scenario and the tensions shows that,” Fridman said.Speaking to troops ahead of the drill, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi warned that a war could break out at any moment.“Get ready for it to happen tomorrow, it almost always breaks out in surprise. Get really ready,” he told troops.
The week-long drill that was planned for over a year was initially due to take place in March but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fridman said.“The coronavirus has had a large effect on the drill,” he said. “Usually this kind of drill sees thousands of people taking part but because of the pandemic fewer troops were called up and we had to refocus the drill to adhere to the regulations.”Though no infections were detected during the drill, officers have cautioned that it was still possible that troops may have come down with the virus.
The week-long drill that was planned for over a year was initially due to take place in March but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fridman said.“The coronavirus has had a large effect on the drill,” he said. “Usually this kind of drill sees thousands of people taking part but because of the pandemic fewer troops were called up and we had to refocus the drill to adhere to the regulations.”Though no infections were detected during the drill, officers have cautioned that it was still possible that troops may have come down with the virus.