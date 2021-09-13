The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF’s quiet chief legal warrior turns the page

Tomer-Yerushalmi replaced Afek Sharon as IDF'S MAG in September.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 19:16
YIFAT TOMER-YERUSHALMI – she had to deal with terrorists, suicide bombings, large numbers of murder cases at the same time, thousands of administrative detention cases and thousands of soldiers being stationed constantly in the West Bank and Gaza – both as a lawyer and then as a judge. (photo credit: IDF)
YIFAT TOMER-YERUSHALMI – she had to deal with terrorists, suicide bombings, large numbers of murder cases at the same time, thousands of administrative detention cases and thousands of soldiers being stationed constantly in the West Bank and Gaza – both as a lawyer and then as a judge.
(photo credit: IDF)
The Israel Bar Association said its own personal farewell to outgoing IDF Military Advocate General (MAG) Maj.-Gen. Sharon Afek late Sunday night and saluted the appointment of incoming MAG Maj.-Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.
Tomer-Yerushalmi officially took office on September 1.
Internationally, Afek’s greatest challenge was probing the 2014 Gaza War in which 2,100 Palestinians were killed, including some 50%-80% who were civilians, and the International Criminal Court’s criminal investigation of the issue.
Afek also had to manage the 2015 Hebron shooter incident in which St.-Sgt. Elor Azaria made global headlines when he was caught on video shooting an immobilized Palestinian terrorist in the head; the 2018 clashes with Palestinians on the Gaza border, leading to hundreds of deaths; and this past May 10-21 Gaza War in which more than 200 more Palestinians were killed.
The outgoing MAG needed to help navigate IDF use of force against Hamas, Hezbollah, targets in the West Bank and in farther-off arenas in the region.
Afek, who was the first openly gay MAG, also did not hesitate to indict top IDF officials who committed crimes, with Afek leading the indictment and conviction of high-ranking and popular Brig.-Gen. Ofer Buchris for sexual offenses.
IDF Brig.-Gen. Sharon Afek (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)IDF Brig.-Gen. Sharon Afek (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The ceremony included a speech by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, one of Afek’s predecessors as MAG and his former commander-partner regarding the IDF Legal Division.
Mandelblit gave a robust endorsement of Afek’s legacy and talent as well as Tomer-Yerushalmi’s experience and unique qualities,
There was also a humorous and personal side to Mandelblit’s speech before a close-knit audience of mostly current or former IDF legal officers and judges, including when he reminisced about a spontaneous unplanned soccer game he and Afek participated in at the Pentagon around 2006.
He said that Afek did not appreciate playing soccer as much as he did, but that simply by the two of them participating, it helped seal key relationships with senior counterparts in the US, which has helped Israel make its case for years to come when facing criticism.
Former deputy IDF legal chief Ilan Katz gave flattering praise of Tomer-Yerushalmi, while warning that she would face serious challenges of internal dissent within Israel that will also find its way into disrupting the IDF at times.
Afek gave an uncharacteristically emotional (his general style is highly cerebral) speech about how he always felt the weight of responsibility as the MAG that “every decision – is specific to the specific person and circumstances. You cannot be closed off” and ignore the details to lessen the vast workload, but “must always see the human beings before you.”
“Every detainee, defendant and victim has their own path and circumstances, so even with thousands of decisions” to make, he felt he could never “ignore this understanding and feeling or avoid relating to cases in their own specific way,” he said.
Tomer-Yerushalmi spoke and gave Afek credit for reforms in making the IDF more lenient in its treatment of low-grade crimes, like minor drug offenses or for soldiers who are absent without official leave (AWOL).
She seemed to indicate that she would try to maintain and even increase this trend in other areas, though she is also expected to press for the IDF to crack down harder on sexual harassment issues.
Israel Bar Association president Avi Himi said he knew that both Afek and Tomer-Yerushalmi could be counted on for balance, using creative strategies to help the IDF combat Israel’s enemies along with strongly preserving the military’s commitment to ethics and democratic values.
Himi said the IDF Legal Division faced one of the most complex challenges of any institution in the country and that Afek had shown a steady hand in major cases, such as those involving Azaria and Buchris.


Tags Israel IDF Israel Bar Association
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gilboa Prison fiasco necessitates an in-depth investigation - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by