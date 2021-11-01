The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IFCJ, Welfare Ministry provide funds for poor families

Up to $1,500 will be given to individuals and families in need.

By ZEV STUB  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 15:19
Yael Eckstein delivers an aid package (photo credit: AVISHAG SHAAR YESHUV)
Yael Eckstein delivers an aid package
(photo credit: AVISHAG SHAAR YESHUV)
The Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry, in partnership with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), is transferring more than $3 million for tens of thousands of impoverished Israeli families.
Up to $1,500 will be given to individuals and families in need,  according to the judgment of the local welfare office familiar with each case, the Fellowship said. This will be added to a flexible budget transferred to the local authorities to improve their ability to cope with residents in economic distress.
Currently, more than 82,000 households need assistance in addition to the benefits they receive from Israel’s National Insurance Institute.
The additional funds will enable local Israeli welfare departments to distribute assistance in the best possible way to individuals and families in distress. Anyone who is eligible and requests assistance can receive it within a day.
Due to this partnership, the budget has been doubled and bureaucratic limitations have been removed, so that local authorities can take an active part in the initiative without any need for expenditures on their side, the Fellowship said.
Illustrative photo of Israeli money (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Illustrative photo of Israeli money (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The assistance will be designated for purchasing food and medicine, paying rent, and providing basic furniture, clothing, shoes and electronics, including devices needed for remote online study.
“The coronavirus pandemic created an economic crisis like we have never known before, and that we will continue to face for a long time," said Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of the IFCJ. "In light of the devastating impact this crisis has had on needy families, this year we are raising extra funds and have significantly increased our budgets and resources. With these funds, we can assist children, families, and the elderly with food and basic needs, enabling them to live in dignity and cope with these unprecedented challenges.”
The emergency assistance program for families began in June 2020 in 140 local authorities, the Fellowship said. In September 2020, the program was expanded to all the local authorities in Israel. Analysis of requests received in local welfare offices showed that the majority (49%) were for food assistance, followed by requests for electrical appliances (20%).
The initiative is intended to assist the needy population that has been most affected by the current crisis. Clients can also receive a digital voucher that can be used for essential items such as food. The digital voucher will be sent in an SMS message to the cellphone of the eligible individual, who will present it when receiving the item or service.
“Immediately after I entered the position of Minister of Welfare and Social Affairs, I put an emphasis on coping with the poverty that increased during the coronavirus crisis,” said Welfare and Social Affairs Minister Meir Cohen. “I want to thank our partners at The Fellowship, who have collaborated with the government throughout many years in reaching out to the most vulnerable populations.” 

 


