Ikea invests $22.5m. in 'buy now, pay later' company Jifiti

The fact that this is Ikea's first investment in an Israeli company is a huge honor that underscores the added value that Jifiti brings to the industry as a whole.k

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 31, 2021 17:12
"The 'buy now, pay later' (BNPL) trend has blown up in the fintech world during the past few years," said Shaul Weisband, co-founder and CMO of Jifiti. "It allows you to buy something and pay over time in monthly installments instead of paying everything up front, similar to the system of tashlumim (payments) that we have in Israel. We've developed a solution that helps banks compete with fintech companies and offer better rates."
On Tuesday, Jifiti announced that it received a $22.5 million investment from Ingka Investments, the investment arm of global furniture giant Ikea. The fact that this is Ikea's first investment in an Israeli company is a huge honor that underscores the added value that Jifiti brings to the industry as a whole, Weisband said.
BNPL is a huge shakeup for the entire retail sector, but a number of fintech startups have essentially muscled the traditional lenders out of the picture, Weisband explained.
"In the olden days, which were just a few years ago, if you wanted to buy, say, a refrigerator, you might go to the bank and apply for a loan first. Then, only after it approved you, you'd get the money in your account and you could go to the store to make the purchase," Weisband said. "Over the past few years, that whole concept of consumer loans has moved to the point of sale. Now, at the same time as you're deciding whether to buy the product online, you are offered to finance the purchase. Large fintech companies like Klarna have the algorithms to quickly calculate the best loans to offer as an alternative payment mechanism in the checkout process."
However, that means that the banks, which have traditionally provided these loans, are essentially watching these fintech companies eat their lunch, Weisband said. "These kinds of loans have been the bread and butter of banks for hundreds of years, but now they are losing out because they lack the technology to deploy on e-commerce sites. And that's where we come in."
Jifiti's technology offers banks the ability to connect to an online retailer's backend and make loans themselves, with end-to-end tools to deploy and scale quickly.
"We saw this lending gap a few years ago," Weisband said. "The banks are where the future is for BNPL. They can usually offer more competitive rates than the banks, and are often more responsible lenders because they are regulated, which the fintech companies are not. Companies are now financing $200 sneakers online, and there is a risk that they will see large default rates. Our company offers a white-labeled tech platform providing the banks with the technical capabilities they are missing."
Jifiti has gained the attention of a number of banks and merchants, but the strategic investment by Ikea represents a big leap forward for the company. Ikea's local banking partners in Spain, France, Portugal and Belgium have been offering financing in their stores via the Jifiti platform since 2019, and are now rolling out into other countries. Ultimately, Jifiti will offer services to all of Ikea's 706 million annual in-store customers and 3.6 billion e-commerce visitors worldwide.
The investment is one of Ikea's first forays into the fintech sector, following its acquisition of 49% of Sweden's Ikano Bank. These investments are expected as part of the company's efforts to make its products more affordable and accessible for its customers.
Jifiti started operating as a gifting solutions provider in 2012, and still offers that service, although BNPL is now its main focus. The company is based in Modi'in, where most of its 50 employees work. It also has a small team in the United States. The company is always hiring, Weisband noted.
"It's amazing to me that we can be sitting in this small city of Modi'in bringing value to the largest global brands," Weisband said. "We've been able to see where the market is going and move quickly. It is great to see how this has developed." 


Tags investment ikea retailer modi'in
