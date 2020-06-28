The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Illegal building at Einot Anar must be razed after Settlement Law voided

In light of that annulment the state informed the court on June 24, that it would now demand the dismantlement of the illegal construction within 90 days.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 28, 2020 20:47
Settlements (photo credit: BAZ RATNER)
Settlements
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER)
In the aftermath of the annulment of the Settlement Regulations Law, the illegal settler building at the site of the West Bank natural spring Einot Anar must be removed within three months, the state told the High Court of Justice.
 
It made its statement to the court in response to a 2017 petition to the High Court of Justice against light building at the spring on private Palestinian property, which included benches, terraces, paths, picnic benches and a pergola that dated back to at least 2014.
Movement on the petition had been held up pending an understanding of the impact of the Settlement Regulations Law on the petition.
The 2017 law was designed to retroactively legalize settler construction on private Palestinian property, in exchange for monetary compensation to the Palestinian landowners.
But earlier this month, the High Court of Justice annulled the law, noting that it was unconstitutional.
 
In light of that annulment the state informed the court on June 24, that it would now demand the dismantlement of the illegal construction within 90 days.
The left-wing NGOs Yesh Din and Emek Shaveh that petitioned the court on behalf of Palestinians from the village of Dir Amar and Was Karkar, published the state’s response only on Sunday.
The springs and walking paths on private Palestinian property are located within Area C of the West Bank and are part of an archaeological site under the auspices of the Civil Administration, also known as Nabi Aner. It is located near the Neriah settlement in an area of Judea and Samaria that is under the auspices of the Binyamin Regional Council.
Emek Shaveh said that the site houses an ancient shrine and is part of a route Muslim pilgrims took when traveling from Hebron to Jerusalem. It has alleged that aside from the seizure of private Palestinian property settler construction has harmed the archaeological integrity of the site.
“Regardless of the Regularization Law and its nullification, we find it regrettable that we were forced to petition the court to instruct the State’s enforcement authorities to simply carry out their duties and prevent the settlers from illegally building on private Palestinian land. We regret that the State does not of its own accord enforce the law and stop the damage to archaeological sites and the process of severing Palestinians from access to their cultural and religious roots,” Emek Shaveh said.
The Binyamin Regional Council had no immediate response. 


Tags Settlers settlements israel settlement construction
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reconciliation starts with ending racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by