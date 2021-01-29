Im Tirtzu distributes snacks to IDF soldiers who thwarted terror attack

Students from the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu visited and distributed snacks on Wednesday to the soldiers of the IDF's Home Front Command Ram Battalion, who thwarted a terror attack earlier this week.The terror attack in question was attempted last Tuesday, where a Palestinian terrorist tried to stab a lone female soldier standing guard at the Gitit Avishar junction near the city of Ariel in Samaria. The soldier managed to fend off the terrorist, who was ultimately shot and killed by the unit commander, Sgt. Y. There were no Israeli casualties in the attack. In response, the activists from Im Tirtzu brought the soldiers dozens of bottles of Coca-Cola and bags of Bamba snacks."We came to send a big thank you to our amazing soldiers who stand guard over us," said Did Avigad, Im Tirtzu's Ariel University branch coordinator. "The residents of Samaria, students of Ariel University, and activists of Im Tirtzu are all very proud." Im Tirtzu (IMTI) is a non-profit organization working to strengthen the values of Zionism in Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. Their website states that the organization "aims to protect Zionism when it comes under attack within Israel."Im Tirtzu also works closely with a variety of groups within Israeli society, including bereaved families of terrorism, wounded IDF veterans, and Israeli minorities who wish to integrate into Israeli society.
In recent months, the coronavirus pandemic has made it even more difficult for lone soldiers from abroad who are currently serving. However, fellow soldiers and IDF officials are working hard to provide support for them during this difficult period.